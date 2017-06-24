Herbert hares into 12-point lead at Oulton Park

The weekend could not have been any more successful for Chichester race ace Luke Herbert as competed in the fourth round of the Ma5da Supercup at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

He qualified to start the first race in pole position and the fantastic results continued as the racing went on. Three races, three first-place trophies and a 12-point lead in the championship.

The weather was glorious and we all pulled together as a team to achieve the brilliant results that we brought home. Luke Herbert

“We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend,” explained Herbert. “The weather was glorious and we all pulled together as a team to achieve the brilliant results that we brought home.”

Herbert is hoping his success continues in the next race at Snetterton in Norwich on July 15.

Thanks went to sponsors SRC, Chichester Watersports, McEwan Wealth Management and ACC Tyres and to everybody who made the journey to help and spectate.

