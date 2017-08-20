Hickstead triumph is supreme for Alison

Chichester-based Alison Parsons won a prestigious showing championship at Hickstead’s Longines Royal International Horse Show.

Bracklesham Bay’s Parsons qualified to contest overall honours with Spotlights Bo Diddly, having won the BMHS colts and stallions miniature class. The 86cm spotty went on to be judged best of the miniatures, claiming the BMHS Supreme Miniature Horse Championship.

To win Supreme here at Hickstead is just the absolute tops – it’s overwhelming. Alison Parsons

Parsons said: “He’s won this class three times but this is his first time as Supreme. He’s an 11-year-old now and he’s been showing since he was a yearling.

“This has been his best year so far – he’s already won three HOYS qualifiers, was reserve champion at TSR and Kent County Show and then was champion at the New Forest just this week.

“To win Supreme here at Hickstead is just the absolute tops – it’s overwhelming. It’s the one big Championship he hasn’t won so it really is incredible.”

It was a successful day for Parsons, who also claimed the yearling miniature category with Seamist Serenade.

The five-star international show, the official horse show of The British Horse Society, features showjumping, showing, carriage driving, scurry driving and arena eventing. It is the oldest horse show in Britain, having been first held back in 1907, and it has been hosted at Hickstead every year since 1992.

