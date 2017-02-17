Hockey: Chichester’s hopes go down plughole againat Bath

Chichester men’s first-team put in a spirited display - but that was not enough to prevent a home loss to Team Bath Buccaneers.

Going into the contest on the back of a great win at the University of Birmingham, Chi fell to a 4-3 defeat in a thrilling Men’s Conference West clash.

Ollie Baxter rode a challenge, then slipped Andrew Sparshott free to slot Chichester ahead inside ten minutes. Bath fought back to then level seven minutes later.

Rising star Alex Pendle was causing a great deal of problems and fired Chi back ahead less than five minutes later.

Bath turned things around, scoring twice in as many minutes to edge ahead for the first time. A thrilling half was then brought to a dramatic close with American international Jonny Orozco making it 3-3 minutes before the interval.

Bath broke clear on the hour as they ran went 4-3 in front.

The final 12 minutes was all Chichester but Bath battened down the hatches to hang on for victory.

Chichester make the trip Exeter to face ISCA on Sunday.

