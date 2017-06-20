Injured Evans forced to withdraw from Eastbourne

Dan Evans’ suffered another blow when he was forced to pull out of next week’s Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The British number three had to retire during his quarter-final against Dustin Brown at Surbiton two weeks ago after pulling up suddenly with a calf injury.

Evans was seen on crutches at last week’s tournament in Nottingham and was also forced out of the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club this week.

With less than two weeks until the start of Wimbledon, time is fast running out for the world number 50 to recover in time.

It is cruel timing for the 27-year-old, who rates grass as his favourite surface and reached the third round of Wimbledon last year.