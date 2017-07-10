It’s about more than angling at Apuldram

Apuldram Fishing and Boat Club teamed up with Chichester Harbour Conservancy to provide an open event enabling people to learn about sea angling in and around the area.

The day began with an introduction by Judi Darley and a talk from Ganesh Bruce Kings. This was followed by a two-hour period of fishing from the Quay supported by a team of experienced anglers from the fishing club.

The sailing club were very helpful directing their boats away from the activity.

There was great excitement as everyone baited rods and cast out into a fast-moving rising tide. Some small bass were caught and a larger bass escaped after a struggle when it was initially caught in an area of seaweed.

All participants were aware of the bass fishing rules in force at the time for conservation reasons.

A great time was had by everyone learning about the joys and responsibilities of fishing as well as meeting the enthusiastic team from the fishing club.

New members are always welcome, the club offer all-year-round facilities and a full programme of fishing events.

