Itchenor proves stunning setting for class championships

The 45 RS200s that descended on Itchenor Sailing Club couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful weekend or a more stunning setting for a weekend’s racing.

Race one started in a nice ten-knot building sea breeze with the tide already ebbing and pushing boats over the line, which led to a general recall.

Merlin cross-code sailor Olly Turner and Rheanna Pavey led the way with Alan Roberts and Emma Best in hot pursuit. Matt Mee and Emma Norris worked their way up through the fleet to finish third on the water and took the first bullet of the event, with George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby second and Dicken Maclean and Hannah Young third.

In race two Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson took the initiative on the first lap. Yeoman and Ormsby and Maclean and Young took second and third again.

Race three saw Maclean and Young scream down the last run hunting down Yeoman and Ormsby but not quite having enough time to get first. Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh came through to take third place.

The final race of the day saw Andy Shaw and Pippa Horne and Stewart and Jack Bowen have the best starts and Shaw and Horne took their first win of the weekend with Yeoman and Ormsby second, followed by Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson in third.

The last race brought further challenges as the breeze dropped.

The beautiful weather continued on Sunday.

In the first race of the day, Rob Struckett and Kate Robinson led at the first mark. Stanley and Henderson took the race on the line from Owain Mathews and Rosie Sibthorp.

The next contest ended with Arthur and Mary Henderson winning from Shaw and Horne and Jack Holden and Alex Warren.

Race seven saw Yeoman and Ormsby regain the form that had won them day one to take the bullet.

The last race brought further challenges as the breeze dropped. Owain Mathews and Rosie Sibthorp took advantage of light conditions to finish off with a win. Stanley and Henderson held their nerve to take second and the win overall, taking home the Itchenor Burgee Trophy.

A very proud home fleet took first, second and fourth on the leaderboard.

