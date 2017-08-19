Junior athletes have Sussex finals in their sights

After their two-week August break, Chichester’s juniors are back in training at the University of Chichester with two Sussex finals in their sights.

Having had success in the National League this season, the under-15s and under-13s go their separate ways at the beginning of September to contest the Sussex ten-club grand finals, the highlight of their season at county level.

The under-13 event was first held as a joint final between all major Sussex clubs in 2000 and over the 17 seasons to date, Chichester sit proudly at the top of the overall table.

The under-15s are in action first on Friday, September 1 at the Withdean Stadium, Brighton, while the under-13s travel to the K2, Crawley, for their competition two days later on Sunday, September 3.

Over the 17 years, nearly 500 talented youngsters have taken part in the finals with a large number going on to represent the club and county at senior level including a few who have gone on to national honours.

Sunday’s final starts at 12.30pm at Crawley with the under-15s starting their Friday match at 6pm.

Junior training times are from 6pm-7pm at the university on Mondays and Wednesdays. Potential new members are welcome but are asked to contact chief junior coach Phil Baker first on philbaker5@btinternet.com

Success for Chichester’s seniors – on and off road

Chichester’s top male and female distance runners have both achieved success in recent weeks.

James Baker combined one of his regular visits to the west country with victory in the Totnes 10k in a time of 35min 38sec to add to his growing tally of race wins which now stands well over the 600 mark in all competitions.

Mike Houston won the Goodwood Hill Race and as founder of the Chichester parkrun, he would have been pleased that fellow club-mate Rebecca Moore was first homer in the local Oaklands Park parkrun in 18.11, not her fastest time but good in view of having to combine her training with her work as a junior hospital doctor.

Last Saturday, another of Chichester’s emerging young athletes, Leo Stallard, was first in a new best time of 17.25 to add his name to fellow club-mates Will Broom and Ben Morton and Will Boutwood, who have also posted good first-past-the-post times over recent weeks. Elsewhere the club have been led home in two events recently by improving senior Graham Woodward with good finishes in both the Harting multi-terrain ten-miler and the West Sussex Fun Run League race near Highdown.

PHIL BAKER

