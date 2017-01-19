Konta eases through against Osaka at Australian Open

Johanna Konta beat 19-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3 6-2 to ease through to the third round of the Australian Open.

It was a confident display by Eastbourne's Konta. The big-serving Osaka, ranked 48th, had a chance to break her in the eighth game but missed the chance as Konta hit two aces to hold serve.

Konta took advantage of her opponent's loss and broke to love and then served out the opening set in clinical fashion.

The Briton, who beat Kirsten Flipkens in the first round, dominated the second set and claimed her 10th win of 2017. She said after the match: "I love playing on these amazing courts and I'm looking forward to staying here as long as possible."

Heath Watson lost 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 10-8 by American qualifier Jennifer Brady while Kyle Edmund lost 6-2 6-4 6-2 to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.