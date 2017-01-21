Konta reaches fourth round of Australian Open after stunning display against Wozniacki

Eastbourne's Johanna Konta has made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Briton beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki with a stunning display to win 6-31, 6-1 in 75 minutes.

Ninth-seed Konta won nine games in a row on her way to beating the Danish 17th seed.

Konta, 25, will face Ekaterina Makarova next after the Russian upset sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3.

Six-time champion Serena Williams - a potential quarter-final opponent for Konta - earlier beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3.

Konta beat Kirsten Flipkens and Naomi Osaka in the previous rounds.