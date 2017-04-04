Lavelle gearing up for big boxing night at York Hall

Chichester’s Billy Lavelle is edging closer to his ring comeback at the famous York Hall in London.

Lavelle, who boxed to a high standard in his younger days before having a break from the sport, will fight Joe Beaten, veteran of 45-plus fights on Saturday, April 22.

The change in Billy has been so dramatic – and he isn’t acting, I know as I take his punches on a regular basis on the mitts. Jon Mills

A different opponent will be lined up for super light-weight contender Lavelle if that fight falls through.

He said: “I had my first pop at the pro game aged 18 and in hindsight I was definitely too young, but learnt so much from the experience and it has helped me immensely.

“I had a break from the sport to re-group as I have been involved from the age of five with my dad and from the age of 11 with long-time coach Jon Mills. They have always been so supportive in my endeavours in the boxing world.

“I decided, with their help, to give it another go and there have been a number of changes made to help me achieve my goals of eventually winning titles.”

Mills said: “The change in Billy has been so dramatic – and he isn’t acting, I know as I take his punches on a regular basis on the mitts.

“He is very well liked by all our club members and is a shining example to other would-be boxers as to how hard work and respect help you succeed.”

Lavelle has been sponsored by Core Results personal trainers, who train him three times a week at their Chichester gym.

He said: “Matt, Greg, Paul and Emily all assist with my strength and conditioning along with a nutritional plan geared specifically to my individual needs as a professional boxer,. I can’t thank them enough for their ongoing support.”

Tickets for the York Hall show are on sale at £35 in the stalls, £65 ringside and £100 VIP – and all local support will be welcomed by Lavelle.

To get tickets contact Gerry Lavelle on 01243 251248 or call in at St Gerards Boxing Club at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester, on Tuesdays or Thursdays, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

