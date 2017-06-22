Lomax believes Women’s Sport Week can net new success stories

A Sussex lecturer is backing Women’s Sports Week as she looks to inspire a new generation of female coaches.

Jane Lomax, a senior PE lecturer at the University of Chichester, is also a tutor and assessor for England Netball and has empowered countless women to take on netball coaching roles, building their self-esteem and confidence.

Women’s Sports Week is about getting more women involved in sport, featuring many projects that aim to promote women in coaching, increase engagement and show there are no restrictions.

The vision of the national event is to create gender equality in all sectors of sport, publicising women’s achievements to inspire others.

The lack of female coaches in the UK is a particular issue and is one Lomax is looking to change. She said: “I believe there is a shortage of female coaches as SportscoachUK research suggests less than 20 per cent of qualified coaches are female.

“But there are real opportunities to encourage more females into coaching roles so that participants have more coaches to choose from.”

Lomax, originally from Wimbledon, is full of praise for Women’s Sports Week and its positive impact.

She said: “It is great to have Women in Sport as a focal point in the calendar and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the elite female sports publicly too.

“Hopefully the publicity surrounding this initiative will help bring greater focus on females whether it be in papers, social media or TV coverage, inspiring young females to come into sport.”

With years of experience teaching university students in physical education has given Lomax an insight in how to get the best out of them, using sports psychology.

“Sport psychology can offer so much to female coaches, teaching how to structure practice effectively within different coaching contexts,” she said. “It helps coaches in their own abilities to manage competitive stress and maintain a positive and motivational climate.”

Lomax is heavily involved in England Netball and supports coaches wherever she can, offering personal advice.

She is working with female coaches in England Netball, encouraging them to continue professional development.

“We’re always reflecting on how better to support coaches nationally and locally, across ages and coaching contexts.”

She has also been looking at new partnerships, with the possibility of teaming up with Netball Super League franchise Surrey Stormers to create a hub for local coaches and players to develop.

