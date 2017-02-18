Look Hughes won tennis gold at Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club played host to the latest LTA south-east winter tour event.

This time around, under-nine and ten mixed single tournaments were staged at Chichester’s dome facility.

It was a truly fantastic effort from all the competitors, with tennis of an extremely high standard and played in an excellent spirit.

The nine-and-under competition was staged as a round-robin format. There were four qualifying groups of three in each, which then lead to a compass draw.

Every competitor at this age level played five games, with all matches championship tie-breaks to ten, with two points clear.

Pavilion & Avenue’s Henry Hughes won gold, overcoming home player Jamie Holligon 10-7 in the final.

The under-ten competition was organised as a compass draw format of eight players. Each match was a first-to-four game set, with a match tie-break to ten points, if required.

Freddie Whitby sealed a rampant 4-0, 4-0 final victory over Joseph Robinson.

Court supervisor Mat Worden was pleased with how the competition went and said: “It was a truly fantastic effort from all the competitors, with tennis of an extremely high standard and played in an excellent spirit. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!