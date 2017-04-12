Louis and Marco on fast track to karting success

Louis Horsley is on the fast track to success in the karting world.

The ten-year-old from Loxwood won the Honda Cadet 2016 Summer Championship at Lydd Kart Circuit in Kent.

In a hard-fought and highly-competitive season he took 11 wins out of 18 races, still using the same 2012 model Project One kart he has had since he started his competitive racing career after moving up from the entry level Bambino class at the start of 2014.

The club-level championship win follows on from Horsley’s Summer 2015 Honda Clubman Kart Championship

win at Lydd.

From there he moved into the faster and more competitive Honda Cadet kart class and continued to make excellent progress, taking third place in the Winter 2015/2016 Championship.

Louis is looking to compete at higher level competitions this year in more county and national races that would include other circuits.

Kart racing is in the Horsley family blood as Louis’ younger brother Marco also achieved success this year in his second year in the entry-level Bambino class.

Marco narrowly missed first place in the Lydd 2016 summer championship for his class, but was pleased to take second in the championship in a busy and competitive season of time trials.

Marco has now moved up to the much faster Honda Clubman class, hoping to emulate his big brother and add to his collection of trophies.

The boys are supported over the karting weekends as always by their parents in their trusty old motorhome with Ambition Motorsport helping with engineering and tuition.

Louis is looking to compete at higher level competitions this year in more county and national races that would include other circuits including Bayford Meadows & Buckmore Park, with some of these meetings attracting national TV coverage.

The brothers thanked Extech, Dunsfold Park and Exponential-E for their continued support in 2016 and would love to hear from any businesses who would be interested in supporting up-and-coming F1 stars of the future by contacting racing@extech.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!