Luke and Leo fly the GB flag in Spain

Bishop Luffa pupils Luke Campbell and Leo Stallard had an amazing weekend as proud members of the British team for the under-20 age group in the European Duathlon Championships held in Soria, Northern Spain.

Excitement had been building since qualifying last October to represent Great Britain.

It was the first time Campbell and Stallard had qualified for an international event, and the atmosphere was made all the more special by an opening ceremony and parade of the teams from many different countries.

Campbell has been battling with injuries this year and both boys have been training hard over the winter.

The duathlon sprint event is made up of a 5k run immediately followed by a 20k bike race and then a second run of 2.5k.

It was the first time Campbell and Stallard had qualified for an international event, and the atmosphere, meeting with athletes from other nations, was made all the more special by an opening ceremony and parade of the teams from many different countries.

The boys did brilliantly. Fuelled by the atmosphere, the boys rose to the challenge of the first run through the city centre park with Stallard showing his strength.

The park was on a gradient, making for a tough but fast run, and was that was followed by a very hilly and technical bike course with a strengthening wind that added to this tough event. Campbell was able to show his strong bike skills to gain time over his competitors.

The Chichester boys entered the second transition together and were in some close battles with the other nations. In the second run both boys maintained their determination and endurance, but the strength of the field in this age group showed.

They both had a fantastic experience and were very happy to have great results in their first international. Stallard, at 15, was the youngest male in the race finishing 12th in the under-20 age group and 69th overall. Campbell, 17, was close behind, 14th in age group and 89th of the 339 in the race.

The boys are well supported by the coaches of Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club and their future looks bright.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.