Mayor helps Chichester bowlers get back in action

The outdoor bowls season is back with us – and we have news from Chichester, Fishbourne, Crablands, Witterings and Midhurst in our first round-up of the summer.

CHICHESTER

On a beautiful spring afternoon the Mayor of Chichester, Peter Budge, bowled the first bowl to open Chichester Bowling Club’s new season.

This was followed by the annual president-v-captain match in which the captain’s team were ahead from the start. After ten ends they had built up a 33-shot lead. They continued to pull away over the second half winning 119-73.

Scores: (Captain’s team first): Kevin Ball, Steph Baverstock, David Schofield, Stuart Meyer (skip) drew with Debbie Hogg, Chris Corbett, Peter Green, Derek Leach (skip) 20-20; Frances Downing, Alan Stewart, Jean Hole, Mike Bayfield (skip) beat Lis Campling, Stuart Wilson, Ian Linfield, Brian Butler (skip) 21-17; Alan Deller, John White, Les Shipp, Chris Wade (skip) beat Les Etherington, George Beagley, Stephen Goddard, Tony Hardgrove (skip) 26-17; John Walters, Bernard Hole, Peter Merritt, Peter White (skip) beat Richard Smith, Patrick Ong, Roy Anscombe, Les Edmonds (skip) 24-11; Ines Taylor, Mike Davis, Peter Doust, Nick Anderson (skip) beat Joe Dyke, Bernard Money, Veronica Pickering, Clive Keedwell (skip) 28-8.

FISHBOURNE

Fishbourne BC started the season by commissioning a new set of scoreboards sponsored by Lindsay Grellis Wealth Management.

The weather was fine, and even warm at times, and members enjoyed the customary opening day spoon drive, which was won by Wendy Cooper, Wendy White, and Peter Winter.

New members are always welcome, both complete beginners and experienced bowlers. Open days are scheduled for Sunday, April 30, and Saturday, May 13, when everybody is encouraged to try their hand and meet a few of the members.

Fishbourne had seven triples competing in a round-robin spoon drive, which was well contested in good weather conditions.

Winners were Peter Winter, Wendy Cooper and Wendy White, with three other teams tied for second.

Fishbourne have 50 scheduled friendly and Brooks Motors League division-two matches arranged and will also compete in the Holbrook and Midhurst Cup competitions.

Fishbourne will hold an open day on Saturday, May 13. All are welcome to attend and there will be club members to help you learn the game of bowls. Go along between 11am and 3pm; light refreshment available.

They also welcome experienced bowlers who may be looking for a change of club. The bowling green is situated behind the Fishbourne Community Centre in Blackboy Lane. Free parking is available.

CRABLANDS

Crablands BC welcomed a good number of interested parties keen to try the sport.

On St George’s Day they held their opening day when all six rinks were full of members enjoying the first game of the season.

The winners, by a very close margin, scores being equal at the end of the afternoon, were Jo Green, Jim Tyrrell, Carole Cornwell and Alan Blyth. Runners-up, with the same shot difference but having won fewer ends were Eddie Willcocks, Doug Muncey and Sue Blyth.

Pat Osborn won the spider competition, the proceeds from which, with raffle proceeds, will go to this year’s charity the British Heart Foundation.

They finished with a lovely tea.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 78 Headley 57

In the first match of the season against Headley BC, Witterings came out winners on all rinks to triumph by 21 points.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Val Hooker and Diane Leach (skip) drew 16-16; Ros Hanbury, Ken Clark and Fred Knotts (skip) won 20-16; Sheila Currell, Ron Prior and Marina Aylward (skip) won 17-15; Tony Nixon, Colin Carter and Anne May (skip) won 25-10.

MIDHURST

On a chilly Sunday afternoon, Midhurst Bowling Club opened their green for the new season with a roll-up. Thirty-one members took part. Roll-ups will take place on Mondays from 6pm and Thursdays from 2pm.

INDOOR BOWLS

West Sussex Short Mat Bowls held their annual charity fours tournament, this year in support of Building Heroes, a West Sussex-based charity which trains ex-service personnel in building skills and helps them find employment.

A total of 24 teams from Hampshire, Sussex Surrey, London and beyond competed, enjoying a full day’s bowling and raising close on £650 for the charity.

After all teams had played six games, the best four played off for the title. The first semi-final matched the two teams from the Boxgrove-based Infinity club with the team of Jo Benjamin, Chris Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Richard Jeffery comfortably beating their club-mates.

In the other semi-final the Sweeties from London beat North End II from Portsmouth 7-1.

In the final Infinity were unable to carry on their unbeaten run and the Sweeties pulled away to win by 7-2 to take the title.

Infinity had the consolation of winning the Perpetual Cup, which goes to the best placed West Sussex team.

