Novak Djokovic confirms for Eastbourne Tennis

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will take to the grass courts of Devonshire Park for the Aegon International Eastbourne, 23 June-1 July, having accepted a main draw wildcard.

World No.4 Djokovic comes into the event as the tournament’s top seed ahead of No.2 Gael Monfils (FRA), No.3 John Isner (USA) and No.4 Steve Johnson (USA). It’s the first time the former world No.1 has played a grass court event between Roland Garros and Wimbledon since 2010.

“This will be my first trip to Eastbourne, I have heard great things about the tournament,” said 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. “I am looking forward to fine tuning my grass court game there ahead of Wimbledon.”

Tournament director Gavin Fletcher said he was delighted to welcome Djokovic to the Aegon International.

“The quality of the men’s and women’s entries is already incredibly high, and the addition of Novak will take the event to an even higher level,” said Fletcher.

Djokovic joins an already star-studded line-up that includes world No.15 Gael Monfils, two-time Eastbourne champion Feliciano Lopez, 2010 Wimbledon hero John Isner, and a hat-trick of British stars; Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene and Dan Evans.

The Aegon International men’s ATP 250 event runs in parallel to the women’s WTA Premier tournament which this year boasts seven of the world’s top 10 ranked players including world No.1 Angelique Kerber, world No.3 Karolina Pliskova, 2016 champion and world No.6 Dominika Cibulkova, 2009 champion and world No.7 Caroline Wozniacki, and Eastbourne’s own world No.8 Johanna Konta.

There are still a limited number of Centre Court tickets available on Monday 26 June and Tuesday 27 June, with Court 1 and ground passes still available throughout the week.

Centre Court tickets are currently sold out from Wednesday 28 June to Saturday 1 July. Any returned tickets will be available via aegoninternational.co.uk.

We strongly advise fans to purchase tickets in advance as it’s likely only Court 1 tickets and ground passes will be available for purchase on the day once the tournament begins.

With the return of the men to the Aegon International, Court 1 ticket holders are set to enjoy a cracking schedule from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June with a mix of main draw singles and doubles matches and some great seats still available, priced from £28.