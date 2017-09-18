Numbers down but quality shines through at Bognor singles night

The last knockouts of the Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League season took place at the Newtown Social Club – the divisional singles knockouts.

A total of 54 players turned up to compete – 15 players short on last year.

Some 18 players took to the oche for the division-one knockout. The first round saw a 180 from Alex Norgett (Newtown Amity), but round two saw Norgett lose out to team-mate Ricky Clark.

Clark lost to three-time and reigning champion Richard Ragless (Squash Club) in the first semi-final as Ragless made his fifth final in five years.

The second semi-final saw Nathan Warren (BRSA Wanderers) defeat Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’).

In the final, Warren missed double 18 for a 96 finish, but Ragless also missed the double to leave 20. Warren eventually took the leg.

After four throws Warren was on a finish and with 62 left he took the double – and the title.

Division two had a turnout of 23. The first round saw a 180 from Dave Bourne (Aldwick Legion), who then beat Ashley Clements (QE2 Galleon) in the first semi-final.

The second saw Mark H Todd (BRSA Ravens) go out to 2013 champion Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club).

Bourne went first in the final but started slowly, but Robinson was the first to hit a ton. Bourne followed with his own ton and 94, but with 48 left it only took Robinson two darts to take the first leg.

The second leg saw Bourne winning with 97, 98 and an out-shot of 96.

The decider was even all the way, but Robinson hit a 140 and a ton to take the lead. Bourne replied with 96, but with three darts and a 76 out-shot on double top, Robinson took the division-two title.

Some 13 players took part in division three. The first semi-final saw Graeme Dutton (Royal Oak) get the better of Jamie Middleton (Newtown ‘C’).

The second ended with Steve Middleton (Newtown ‘C’) beating Bob Twaites (Royal Oak).

Middleton started the final with a ton, but scores of 81, 95 and 140 from Dutton gave him the lead. With 60 left, two darts were all it took for Dutton to take the first leg in 17 darts.

Dutton had the better scores in leg two, and Middleton closed the gap with 81 and 85. But with only 57 left Dutton took the double and the leg, taking the match and the division-three title.

