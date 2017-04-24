Personal bests achieved by Chichester youngsters at Crawley

Five Chichester Runners & AC athletes went to the Crawley AC’s early-season open meeting.

The under-17s saw Rachel Laurie run 42.92sec for the 300m, just 0.15 off her personal best - despite her taking the first 100m very cautiously.

Rosie Compton ran a PB 28.44sec 200m soon after having recorded 13.89sec in the 100m.

In the under-15s, Fleur Hollyer set two new PBs – 3.94m in the long jump, and 14.30sec in the 100m, while Emily Russell recorded 14.1sec and 28.90sec respectively for the 100m and 200m.

First-year under-13 Lucy Hollyer equalled both her personal bests she had set a week earlier, when she ran 16.31sec for the 100m, and completed a long jump of 3.33m.

David Churcher

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!