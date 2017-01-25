PICTURES: Burns Night at Chichester Yacht Club

Chichester Yacht Club hosted a lively night of dancing, good company and good food to celebrate the legendary Robert Burns.

With more than 100 revellers and live music, the Burns Night celebration on Friday was a sell-out success.

Dressed for the occasion

Dr Richard Williamson, a motor section member, said: “Dancing was a cross between a Scottish reel and a barn dance, very energetic and quite a challenge to get right.”

Club chef Andy Nice treated the partygoers to a choice of traditional Scottish dishes, including chicken served on an oat patty, beef pie with pickled walnuts and haggis.

A wide variety of whiskies were also on hand to wet the whistle at the bar.

Manu Jenkin, club operations manager, said: “With a year packed with events to mark this special 50th anniversary year of the Chichester Yacht Club, the successful Burns Night kicked off the celebrations in good style.”

More than 100 revellers enjoyed live music and a Scottish feast

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

Burns Night celebrations at the Chichester Yacht Club

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.