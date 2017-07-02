Polo: Hurlingham are in tune to win the June Cup

Five teams entered the June 4 goal tournament with GCN Dubliner and Hurlingham Media making it through to the final at Cowdray Park’s Ambersham grounds.

Playing for GCN/Dubliner were Robbie Denman at No1, Jamie Scott at No2, Boyd Allen at three and Nick Johnson at back. Roderick Vere Nicoll’s Hurlingham Media side featured Alfie Hyde at one, Angus Rowan Hamilton at two, Henry Fisher at No3 and Vere Nicoll at back.

Fisher, the only four-goal player on the field, made the first mark on the scoreboard for Hurlingham Media. GCN Dubliner won the throw-in which followed and Johnson and Denman set up a useful combination which saw them heading towards goal.

But Fisher’s defence put paid to their progress – he sent the ball to Hyde who passed to Rowan Hamilton and Hurlingham had their second before chukka’s end.

Chukka two saw Rowan Hamilton on the attack again, but his shot at goal went wide.

Johnson brought the ball in and passed to Allen who set off for the opposite end. He sent a big under-the-neck shot forward as the white shirts of Hurlingham gained on him, but a nifty move saw him catch up with the ball and a lovely backhand shot gained him GCN Dubliner’s first goal.

After the half-time tread-in, the lively action continued until a whistle signified an infringement by Hurlingham and a 30-yard penalty was awarded to GCN Dubliner, swiftly converted by Johnson to make it 2-2.

Hurlingham won the ball from the throw in; Fisher sent the ball forward. Rowan Hamilton left it for a well-placed Vere Nicoll who was delighted to slot the ball between the goalposts and take his side ahead once more.

His delight was shortlived, however, as Johnson was on to the ball from the throw-in racing off to score a super goal and equalise at 3-3.

An unfortunate error by GCN Dubliner forced a whistle right in front of their goal and Fisher lost no time in sending a spot hit through to give Hurlingham the lead once more.

Fisher continued to dominate through the final chukka. Despite another excellent try by Allen it was Fisher who stole the ball away from GCN Dubliner and engineered the next goal to extend Hurlingham’s lead to 5-3.

Despite being awarded a 60-yard penalty, Johnson’s attempt at goal for GCN Dubliner went wide and Hurlingham held on to their lead until the final bell.

It was a deserved win for Hurlingham Media and spectators had seen six good field goals and just two penalties in a very entertaining match. Lila Pearson presented the June -four-goal Cup and prizes.

Maiz Dulce won the subsidiary round-robin.

LIZ HIGGINS

