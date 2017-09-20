Polo youngsters have two reasons to cheer

Local riders won the two junior sections at the recent Pony Club polo championships held at Cowdray Park.

Three players were in both teams and two are from the Midhurst and Petworth areas.

It is a very rare occurrence for players to be involved in the teams winning both sections.

In the Handley Cross section for riders aged nine to 14 on a Pony Club pony, Cowdray White beat Beaufort Blue.

The team comprised Rufus Uloth, 12, from Iping; Beanie Bradley, 12, from Graffham; William Drewitt, 12, and Wilbur Millard.

In the Surtees section for riders aged nine to 14 riding polo ponies Cowdray Hunt White beat the Cottesmore Hunt in a dramatic final on the hallowed Lawns 1 ground.

The team also included Uloth, Bradley and Drewitt and was completed by Freddie Pritchard.

This homegrown talent is very exciting for the development of polo in the area.

