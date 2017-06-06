Pupils keen to give golf a Tri at Chichester

Chichester Golf Club hosted a very well-attended Tri Golf school games competition. Around 100 Year 3 and 4 children participated, some of them playing the sport for the first time.

Tri Golf uses plastic clubs and soft balls, teaching children to both chip and putt. This exciting competition saw eight different schools from across the Bognor and Chichester area compete: Bishop Tufnell, Boxgrove, Edward Bryant, Funtingotn, Slindon, Southway, St Richards and West Wittering.

Children were also given a go on their crazy golf course. They loved it.

The Hunston club will continue its relationship with the local schools, encouraging more young people to take up golf and offering free taster sessions.

Information regarding summer holiday camps can be found on their website under the junior section.

The event was organised by the area school games organiser Sean O’Connor. He was supported by the golf club and The Regis School’s sports leaders. Teachers commented on what a great job the leaders did.

The School Games see children from across the county competing in their area for a chance to get to the Sussex School Games on June 28. The Tri Golf winners for our area who will now represent West Sussex West were Southway Primary.

BOGNOR

The SCLGA Scratch Foursomes, a prestigious knock-out competition, was held at Rye Golf Club. The Bognor GC representatives were Chloe Court and Heather Tidy.

After a bye in the first round, they played a Pyecombe GC pair and were were victorious on the 19th hole. In the afternoon they played West Sussex GC, winning on the 18th hole.

The next day they played a Worthing GC duo and were unlucky to be beaten on the 17th hole. Court and Tidy went on to defeat Crowborough GC in the third-place play-off.

Bognor’s Heather Tidy and Sian Southerton played in the second round of the Daily Mail Foursomes against Haywards Heath. They had to give nine shots but manages to win on the 15th hole.

Round three was at Worthing GC. They had to give five shots and lost on the 15th hole. The Bognor ladies played some great golf but the home advantage for Worthing just proved too much.

Bognor’s Junior Spring Trophy began in a freshening wind and the course was playing long, which made scoring quite tricky. The event was won by Harry Isham with a solid 39 points, continuing his solid form of late.

Second was Charlie Brogie on 36, with the unfortunate Thomas Hendrick missing out on countback – although his best front nine score of 22 points meant he did not go home empty-handed. Nearest the pin on the fifth was Charlie Maginnes, who also had the best back nine.

The annual mixed pairs match between Ifield and Bognor for the Bofield Trophy took place at Bognor.

Despite Bognor captain Norman Lee’s ‘hospitable’ loss to Ifield captain Geoff Dykes and his young superstar Leanne Caffyn, Bognor went on to win 5½-4½, although it went down to the last pairs match where Bognor’s Paul and Andrea Cooper saw Bognor home with a fine win.

Results: Norman Lee & Eileen Morris laost to Geoff Dykes & Leanne Caffyn, Simon Watts & Jane Russell beat Jenny Lavery & Chris Pursglove, Ron Stevens & Barbara Trenchard beat Richard & Brenda Holman, Brian & Sue Meloy halved with Keith & Gilly Fuller, Derek & Kay Dady beat Graham & Mary Walker, Chris & Margaret Martin lost to Roger & Karen Gravell, Rob & Sue Redmond beat Brian & Jan Francis, Peter Stoneham & Nicky Vincent lost to Geoff & Diane King, Phil & Elaine Consibee lost to Geoff Short & Jenny Wright, Paul & Andrea Cooper beat Steve & Nadine Tigg.

Bognor seniors had a busy week with a club match and an internal competition. The internal competition was the Fletcher Trophy second round, also known as the Reg Pain Cup. It was played in marvellous summer conditions and an excellent 72 players turned out in the Stableford.

Overall winner was Trevor Till with a magnificent 44 points, second was Norman Gripper Horton with 43, third with 41 was Bryan Madgwick. There are three Fletcher rounds, with the top 36 players invited to the final in late September.

In the club match the seniors travelled to Corhampton and again it was played on a beautiful summer’s day. The game went Corhampton’s way with three victories in the first four pairs, but Bognor rallied well and won two out of the last three, but the match went to Corhampton 5-3.

Results: Chris Hickling & Richard Kaemena lost 3&1, Mike Oates & Roger Selway lost 3&1, David Turner & David Chalmers won 3&1, Steve King & Alan Fitzgerald lost 1 down, Jim Stepenson & Ian Bright lost 5&4, Richard Perry & John Woodhead won 1 up, Ken Catt & Clive Millett lost 1 down, Malcolm Dodds & Brian Wolstencroft won 5&3.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies and their guests were lucky to enjoy a day full of sunshine in between two days of rain for the ladies’ invitation. The format was four-ball betterball, on a course in superb condition.

The ladies were treated to chocolates on the starting tees and cakes and refreshment were enjoyed at the halfway hut. The golf was followed by a two-course meal and prizegiving. All eight pairs played very well.

Results: 1 Carolyn Scott and guest Maureen Davidson from Chichester 42pts; 2 Brenda Rees and guest Anna Tyrrell from West Surrey 41; 3 Wendy Street and guest Annette Walsh from Pyecombe 41. Nearest the pin on 9th for guests: Val Robinson from Guildford; Nearest the pin on 11th for members: Georgie Miller; Nearest the line on the 5th: Pat Wallace; Twos – Sang Porter from Chichester on the 11th; Suzy Clements from Goodwood on the 3rd.

* With summer finally arriving and temperatures rising, Cowdray ladies teed off to compete for the Grannies Trophy in perfect conditions. The winner with 38 points was Jo Fife, who is in form at the moment. Runner-up was Caroline Haynes with 36 and Sue Brown came in third with 35.

A non-grannies Stableford was held on the same day and was won by new section member Vicky Lush with an amazing score of 47 points. Catherine Staples came in second with 38 points, on countback from Gaynor Dudman.

Cowdray Park seniors hosted their friends from Littlehampton on a glorious day that presented the course at its finest. The visitors fielded two ex-Cowdray members hoping to benefit from their extra local knowledge.

In the first match the home pair of Rob Doney and Robin Phillips were four up on the 13th tee but were shaken by a chip in from 20 yards for a birdie, and on the next hole by a putt of some 30ft for another birdie on the difficult 14th. A half on the next hole calmed the nerves and the home pair came home winners.

The overall result was a 6-2 win for Cowdray, proving home knowledge of the course and particularly the greens a great advantage. The match was played in a great spirit and Littlehampton are looking forward to gaining revenge in the return fixture in July.

Results - Rob Doney & Robin Phillips won 3&2, Brian Carpenter & Tony Sapsworth lost 2&1, Alistair Proctor & Peter Hallt won 4&3, John Newman & Richard Burden won 3&2, Chris Hoare & Colin Tebbutt lost 1 down, Dave Coombes & Barry Overington won 5&4, Dave Gaff & Brian Brockhurst won 3&2 and Colin West & John Durrell won 2&1.

