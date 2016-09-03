Rain and wind (and cows) can’t stop Tone Zone’s tough bunch

Less-than-ideal conditions greeted the runners at the Arundel 10k – but the rain and blustery wind couldn’t stop 22 Tone Zone runners taking part.

David Skidmore finished the course first for the club with a PB time of 45.13. Anne Kari Enes was second in her category, in 46.59. She was closely followed by Juliet Stallard in 47.33, a PB and third in her age category.

The festival gets its name from the wild cattle that openly graze in the area – who have been known to chase runners.

In the Guernsey Marathon, Simon Bodsworth just beat the four-hour barrier in a time of 3.58.15. This was especially impressive as he had run the difficult Cheddar Gorge marathon seven days earlier.

Three club runners took part in the ‘13 The Hard Way’ half marathon at Falmer near Brighton. This is a really tough course with the runners twice having to climb Ditchling Beacon, the third-highest point on the South Downs, with more undulations in between.

Paul Coe, Laura Newell and Joan Woolley all ran well with Coe finishing in 2:20 and Woolley completing the run in just under three hours.

The Bad Cow running festival took place at Holton Lee near Poole. Runners stay and take part in races of varying distances.

Coe and Woolley ran in the marathon, with Coe finishing in 3hr 52min.

The next day Coe again ran the marathon, joined by Jade Fish. He was slightly slower than the previous day while Fish finished the multi-lap course in 4hr 58min.

Running the half marathon, Newell finished in 1.59.32 with Debbie Pacey just ten minutes behind. Woolley, despite tired legs from the previous day’s marathon, finished in 2.24.09 and Nicky King 2.49.41.

Tone Zone times: Arundel 10k - David Skidmore 45.13; Anne Kari Enes 46.59; Juliet Stallard 47.33; Jessica Thomson 48.26; Tony Holcombe 49.27; Peter Ramsdale 51.54; Paul Westwood 53.51; Daniel Hughes 55.11; Jackie Williamson 55.13; Helena Wilmers 57.52; Claire Baker 58.00; Jo Hall 58.24; Stuart Thomson 58.41; Paul Stevenson 58.54; Judith Bazeley 1.00.52; Debbie Patching 1.01.52; Vicky Cooper 1.02.37; Vivien Baker 1.02.38; Sarah Spurr 1.09.50; Carole Parncutt 1.11.00; Debi Haddleton 1.11.01; Nicky King 1.12.17. 13 The Hard Way Half Marathon - Paul Coe 2.20.00; Laura Newell 2.33.00; Joan Woolley 2.59.00. Guernsey Marathon - Simon Bodsworth 3.58.15. Bad Cow Marathon - Saturday: Paul Coe 3.52.44; Joan Woolley 5.48.40. Bad Cow Marathon - Sunday: Paul Coe 4.17.02; Jade Fish 4.58.00. Bad Cow Half Marathon - Laura Newell 1.59.32; Debbie Pacey 2.10.51; Joan Woolley 2.24.09; Nicky King 2.49.41. Cheddar Gorge Marathon: Simon Bodsworth 5.23.08.

