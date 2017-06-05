Robinson and Derwojed take Bognor darts titles

The first of the Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League’s knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club – and both events saw excellent turnouts.

The over-50s’ knockout saw 33 players take to the oche, only three short of the record. The first round saw the only 180 of the night come from three-time and reigning champion Andy Stubbs (Hunston Hares), but he lost in round two.

The first semi-final saw the 2010 champion Simon Edwards (Richmond ‘B’) lost Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club). The second semi saw last year’s runner-up John Luff (Chi Snooker Club) bow out to Andy Cooper (Squash Club).

In the final, Robinson won the bullseye to get the first darts, and he forged into the lead with 60, 83, 60 and 100, eventually hitting his double for the first leg.

The second leg saw Cooper get the better start with 60, 60, 100 and 84 and he saw off the leg to take the match to the third leg.

Both players started the last leg with the same score of 60 and 100, but Robinson then hit a 140. Cooper finally hit another ton, but it was too late as Robinson only needed 56 and took just two darts to hit the double to wrap up the title.

The ladies’ knockout saw 18 players take to the oche.

The first semi-final saw Monica Roberts (Richmond ‘B’) lose to Bridget Derwojed (Lamb Steyne). Five-time & reigning Summer League champion Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares) won the second semi-final against the reigning Benevolent League Ladies champion Emma Bist (Aldingbourne Mavericks).

The final saw Derwojed throw first with a score of 95. Gatford followed with her own 95, but smaller scores allowed Derwojed to get a good lead. Gatford almost caught up, but Derwojed needed only two darts to hit the double for the first leg.

The second leg saw a ton and 95 from Gatford, but a few good scores at the end of the leg from Derwojed left both players needing 62.

Gatford went first but it went wrong, leaving Derwojed with a chance. She threw the first dart high, hitting a six, but then hit single 16 and double-top to take the leg and the Summer ladies’ knockout title in her first ever final.

