Roldan rides into the sunset for top evening of polo

If you thought that polo was just for the elite, think again.

World-renowned polo player and captain of the USA team Nic Roldan is in the UK for the British high-goal season, and part of his mission is to prove polo can be enjoyed by all with the UK premiere of an initiative called Sunset Polo.

Sunset Polo will have equestrian displays of the highest calibre. Nic Roldan

He’ll also be playing polo as part of the La Indiana team at events including the Cartier Queen’s Cup at Guards Polo Club and the British Open for the Gold Cup at Cowdray Park Polo Club.

The stunning Cowdray House and grounds – often referred to as the home of British Polo – will be the setting for the UK’s inaugural edition of Sunset Polo, from 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday, June 20.

Roldan has already organised two successful Sunset Polo fundraising events in the United States, and has raised more than $500,000 for charity. Now the sportsman and animal lover is bringing the popular concept to the UK for the first time.

The event is in aid of two charities: Brooke, an international animal welfare charity working to improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, plus Chestnut Tree House, a Sussex-based hospice caring for 300 children and young adults with life-shortening conditions.

The evening will start with the renowned American horse trainer Monty Roberts giving a Horse Sense and Healing demonstration, before a dressage to music display by one of the country’s leading riders.

The main event will be the Sunset Polo game, which will see top professionals join Roldan on the field, alongside up-and-coming talent and familiar faces in the celebrity match.

Additional celebrity guests will be announced closer to the event, but the attendance of Olympic showjumper and gold medallist Nick Skelton has been confirmed. Event partners include Cowdray Estate, The Lickfold Inn, Jeep, The Spread Eagle Hotel and Tregothnan, the pioneers of growing tea in the UK.

Roldan said: “I’m really proud and excited to be able to announce our first global Sunset Polo event. Sunset Polo will have equestrian displays of the highest calibre, world-class food generously provided by Lickford’s suppliers, a magical venue on a British Midsummer’s evening and everything is for two great causes - Brooke and Chestnut Tree House.

“It’s thanks to my team and our enthusiastic event partners, combined with the local community, that this dream has turned into a reality, which I hope will become an event that will continue for many years to come.

“I’m excited to have members of different areas of the equestrian community coming together to support two causes very close to my heart..”

Tickets for Sunset Polo start at £40, with junior prices starting at £20, and are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk

There are also packages including afternoon tea from £65, and an all-inclusive VIP package from £2,000 for eight people, including a formal dinner overseen by Michelin Star chef Tom Sellers and a Gatsby-themed party.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!