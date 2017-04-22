Route to Bognor darts title is Clear for duo

The conclusion of the Bognor Double-In Double-Out Darts League took the form of a blind pairs knockout followed by trophy presentations at the Newtown Social Club.

A total of 56 players took part in the knockout, four short of the record.

Blackwood stepped up and hit double five with the second dart, taking the game and the match, making him and Clear the blind pairs champions.

The first semi-final saw Richard Pennells and Rachel Hall (POW ‘A’) beat Rhonda West (Newtown Raiders) and Andy Cooper (Cabin Cruisers).

The second ended in Gary Blackwood (Newtown Raiders) and partner Graham Clear (Hunston Club) going out to Adam Judd (Friary Arms) and Lee Chapman (Neptune).

In the final’s first leg Blackwood won the bull to throw first. Blackwood scored the in-shot straight away with 80, and follow it with 85, while Clear hit 91 and 100.

Hall eventually hit their in-shot, but they were too far behind to do anything. With two darts Blackwood hit double top to take the first leg after 20 darts.

The second leg saw Blackwood hit a 140 early on, but Pennells replied with a ton, followed by 86 from Hall. Blackwood had 137 left, but missed double ten for the win.

Clear bust the finish that was left for him by hitting the wrong double, and Blackwood also bust the finish on his next throw. This gave Hall a chance at double top, but she missed, giving Clear another chance, but he hit the wrong double again.

Pennells then missed the double and left 20 for Hall. But before she had the chance Blackwood stepped up and hit double five with the second dart, taking the game and the match, making him and Clear the blind pairs champions, winning £100 between them.

Another great selection of trophies were supplied by Aford Awards, the new owners of C&M Trophies of Littlehampton, for the presentation.

Final league positions: Div 1 - Overall winners - Claremont Sambas; Overall runners-up - POW ‘B’; Singles winners - Claremont Sambas; Singles runners-up - POW ‘B’. Pairs winners - Claremont Samba’s; Pairs runners-up - Hunston Club. Div 2 - Overall winners - Friary Arms; Overall runners-up - Old Barn Owls. Singles winners - Friary Arms; Singles runners-up - Old Barn Owls. Pairs winners - Friary Arms; Pairs runners-up - Old Barn Owls.

