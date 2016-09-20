Rugby: Bognor lads are off and running

Bognor under-15s started their season with an excellent performance to beat Fareham Heathens 37-17.

On a stifling day, Bognor brushed off the early loss of talisman George Orchard to make all the running. A crunching tackle from the kick off from skipper Harry Joyce saw Tommy Galpin secure turnover ball.

Bognor under-15s would welcome new players at the start of an exciting season. They have a team of experienced and specialist coaches, potential to become part of the county and regional squads and an excellent social life.

The ball was moved wide to Arthur Wright who stepped in to set up a ruck close to the line. A little pop and Joyce used his power to crash over.

Bognor were on the attack immediately with Misho Atavanos powering through the defence. From the resulting scrum, Alfie Spurle dummied and sped over to score. Ethan Clark converted.

Atavanos was next on the scoresheet after a great break from the impressive Harry Ide at centre.

Jack Robinson and Liam Riley worked tirelessly in defence.

A strong defensive line was complimented by excellent decision making especially from Clark and Bradley Corbould in midfield. They moved the ball wide to the ever dangerous Jack Trodd on debut who used his pace to run in from halfway.

The other debutant Luke Cronk was next on the scoresheet. The deceptively quick flanker broke the first line of defence before outsprinting the cover.

The Bognor scrum was dominant and with Stan Wright throwing in accurately, Bognor won plenty of forward ball. Spurle broke blind from a ruck to feed Trodd who raced over for his second try before Fareham responded with a fine try.

Last on the scoresheet was Ben Barker with the try of the game. Thompson ran hard, Ide took the ball on and Barker was on hand to take the of load and sprint over.

Fareham responded with two good tries as Bognor faded at the end.

BOGNOR: Joyce, Wright S, Misho, Thompson, Galpin, Cronk, Riley, Barker, Spurle, Clark, Robinson, Corbould, Ide, Wright A, Trodd, Orchard.

