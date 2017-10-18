Selsey golfers have it on a plate... Bognor duo head for sunny climes

The Selsey Golf Club veterans played the last match in their annual competition against Southsea vets for the Millennium Plate.

The competition is played over four matches and up to the last match Selsey were ahead on games won.

After breakfast the match started at 9am with a shotgun start.

The weather was overcast to start with and there was a heavy dew which meant the balls didn’t run very well, but later on the sun came out and the course dried – changing the game and making it more interesting.

The greens were still recovering from treatment a few weeks before in preparation for the Pro Am and were slower than usual picking up sand on the way to the hole.

Southsea fielded a strong team but the match was drawn, giving the honours to Selsey once again.

Southsea captain Terry Roberts presented the plate to Selsey vice-captain Gerry Holland.

BOGNOR

It’s time for lift-off for Bognor golfers Martin Leo and Ian Hendry who have taken their seat on the plane to Mauritius for the Tournament of Champions.

The pair booked their place in the final of the Heritage Resorts Tournament of Champions after winning the national American Golf Senior Championship for a second time this September.

Leo and Hendry, who play their golf at Golf at Goodwood and Bognor Golf Club respectively, took on qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland across three days of golf before winning the matchplay final 3&2.

Despite winning last year they didn’t expect to be boarding the plane to Mauritius with the ten other competitors. Leo explained: “We had a good three days. It’s a big event, we played lots of golf and we are seniors. We’re 60 years plus and it feels very strange to have won again!”

The pair are hoping that their winning streak will continue when they takes to the fairways on the unspoilt south coast of Mauritius.

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf, said: “Heritage Le Telfair is hosting the AfraAsia Bank Mauritius Open in November so the course will be a real test of our competitors’ skills.

“They have all already shown us what they can do here in the UK, but to take on the challenge of another championship course will really show us who is the best overall golfer in the competition.”

“American Golf has built a fabulous portfolio of events, so it is our pleasure to be able to provide their Grand Final prizes this year.

“We look forward to welcoming them to Heritage Resorts and giving the champions an unforgettable experience here in Mauritius,” comments Jonathan Menteath, general manager, Heritage Golf Club.

All of the Championship finals will be shown on Sky Sports across October and November. The American Golf Events series is a vital part of American Golf’s drive to get more people out playing golf more often.

In its fourth year, the championships go from strength to strength and with the quality of golf and personality on show through this year’s qualifiers and finals, golf with American Golf has a very bright future.

COWDRAY PARK

Fifteen ladies qualified to play in the Smail Trophy. These are ladies that have won a medal over the year.

The winner with a great score of 75 was Marilyn Davis. Runner-up was Carolyn Scott with 77. Sue Brown came in third with 77, missing out on countback, and Tessa Stockwell was fourth with 78.

An alternative Stableford was won by Marnie Evans with 32 points and runner-up was Wendy Street with 28. Anne Laver was third, also with 28, and Margaret Hoare was fourth with 26.

More than 100 ladies played in the Ladies’ Autumn Open at Cowdray on a sunny day. It was a popular team event called Aces high

Winners: 1 Puttenham - Steffi Symes, Janette Fleming, Wendy Reynolds and Lily Carter, 111 points; 2 Brighton & Hove - Jo Ashworth, Charlotte Hinge, Celina Gracie , Susannah McLintock 107; 3 Hill Barn - Jane Musgrave, Sandie Smith, Justine Sayer, Catherine O’Connor 105; 4 Goodwood/Cottesmore/Pyecombe – Pam Homer, Annette Walsh, Irene Matheson, Christine Knight 104; 5 Chichester – Caroline Hawkes, Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood 101; 6 Bognor Regis – Jane Russell, Sian Southerton, Teresa Byrne, Nicola Hilton 98. Nearest the pins - 9th hole, Sue Wright from Cranleigh; 11th, Daisy Kane from West Sussex. Nearest the pin in two, 12th - Sirley Stanton from Rowlands Castle. Twos competition winners: Carol Smith - Goodwood, Irene Matheson - Cottesmore, Jacquie Canfield - Cranleigh, Pam Homer - Goodwood, Angela Whittington - Cottesmore and Tracy Grimes - Romsey.

Heavy rain failed to deter Cowdray seniors golfers from maintaining their unbeaten run at Ham Manor.

Cowdray pairing Peter Hallt and David Wickham won the final game to halve the match and extend their unbeaten streak in a hard-fought match.

Two nights of rain and a downpour on the day put the match in jeopardy but the groundstaff worked hard to drain the course.

In the opening match Cowdray’s Tony Sapsworth and partner Robin Phillips benefitted from a 40ft putt to keep the pressure on but Ham Manor edged ahead by the 13th and that’s the way it stayed.

Cowdray pair Mike Hughes and Dave Tilley started in tremendous form, going four up in the first seven holes, but Ham Manor responded magnificently to take the second match.

Cowdray’s unbeaten run, dating back to July, looked in danger until Alan Sibley and Colin West took to the course. They were never behind and went on to win the last four to seal the match.

Bill Hummerston and Barry Overington edged a tight match against a strong Ham Manor pair to level the scores. After Ham Manor took a lead in the penultimate match, reliable pair Peter Hallt and David Wickham comfortably won to ensure Cowdray halved the match and kept their unbeaten record.

Results: Tony Sapsworth & Robin Phillips lost 2&1, Mike Hughes and Davis Tilley lost 2&1, Alan Sibley & Colin West won 5&3, Bill Hummerston & Barry Overington won 2&1, Alan Gormley & Mark Kelly lost 3&2, Peter Hallt & David Wickham won 4&3.