Selsey golfers share out the prizes

Selsey Golf Club’s men’s section had their first club match against Bognor. It was won by Selsey and a good day was had by all who took part.

The Beldam draw dinner was held. A good meal was enjoyed by 44 members and the next day the Beldam Cup was won by Nick Gunning and Dan Russell with 45 points. Second were Craig Newman and John Batemen with 44.

The Easter Cup was won by Frank Fewster with nett 65, second was Jim Richardson with 67. Robert Anderson gained his Seal Badge – awarded to players who achieve a gross score of 79 or under – with a score of 78.

The Rabbits Cup and the Sutton Taylor were also played. The winning ‘rabbit’ was Mark Simpson with nett 63 with Gordon Weller second with 71.

The Sutton Taylor winner was Paul Hinshelwood with nett 65. Second on countback was Simon Brooks, who scooped a seal badge with a gross 79.

This year’s Harding Prize winter knockout competition was won by Malcom Cawte and the runner-up was Dan Russell.

The competition is always popular, as are all the knockouts – they provide a friendly rivalry throughout the club. The summer season knockouts have started.

Photographed is men’s captain Mick Liddell resenting all the winners with the cups and trophies won during March and April.

The Elvin Cup four-ball better-ball bogey competition was won by Paul Hinshelwood and Mick Liddell, who won eight up against the course. Second were Terry Williams and Tony Lee, who were six up.

CHICHESTER

Chichester ladies played friendly matches at home to Bognor and away to Selsey.

The game against Bognor brought a good win for the home side – 4-0 – and the away game produced a 2-2 draw. Both were very enjoyable.

Facing Bognor were Sue Bond, Yvonne Leaver, Sue Ward, Vena Lee, Angela Perkins, Pam Hart, Val Edwards and Linda Wood and versus Selsey it was Sue Bond, Jane Buckley, Terry Payne, Carol Stride, Sue Ward, Angela Perkins, Hannah Stephens, Barbara Hastewell.

In tricky conditions Chichester played Pyecombe in the Morrice Fours competition and in a very close match won 2-1.

Lisa Mitchelmore and Helen Ball led the way for Chichester, winning on the 15th. Sang Porte and Rachel Greenland were next out and having given their opponents seven shots, lost on the 18th.

Kathy Donohoe and Jennifer Sherwood were last to play and in another close match were all square on the 18th. However Chichester clinched the match on the first extra hole and came out winners.

The Chi ladies’ division-two team won 5-2 at home to Royal Ashdown and the division-one side beat Ham Manor 7-0, also at home.

Beating Royal Ashdown were Mary-Lou Litton, Kim Wells, Maria Conner, Erica Elicott, Lisa Jackson, Yvonne Dunckley and Fiona Walsh, while the division-one team comprised Kathy Donohoe, Sang Porter, Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland, Caroline Hawkes, Jennifer Sherwood and Helen Ball.

Other results - Q Stableford: 1 Pam Muller 40, 2 Maria Conner 35, 3 Nicky Eastland 33; Medal - 1 Rachel Greenland 77, 2 Lisa Mitcelmore 79, 3 Helen Ball 81. Medal - 1 Pam Muller 66, 2 Yvonne Dunckley 72, 3 Nicky Eastland 72. 9-hole qualifier - 1 Hannah Stephens 16, 2 Wendy Jeffery 16, 3 Heddie Straw 15. Weekend Trophy - 1 Bev Seymour 35 (cb); 2 Sang Porter 35, 3 Rachel Greenland 33. Q Stableford - 1 Lesley Downs 29, 2 Vena Lee 27, 3 Hannah Stephens 26. Wwwdot - 1 Caroline Hawkes 66, 2 Lisa Mitchelmore 65, 3 Jennifer Sherwood 64.

Chichester ladies had success at the County Rumble at Slinfold where two teams entered and managed to win prizes for nearest the pin (Fiona Walsh and Kim Wells) and the longest drive (Jennifer Sherwood).

Chichester Golf Club welcomed Howdens Joinery for the second year running for a corporate adventure golf and footgolf event. Staff from Howdens branches all around the country were treated to a day of team-building fun, food and activities.

Teams of four played either 18 holes of footgolf or 18 holes of adventure golf. There was a mix of men and ladies taking part and even drizzle didn’t dampen their enthusiasm.

Joel Greener, area manager and organiser of the event, very generously gave Chichester Golf Club a £500 donation for their chosen charity of the month, Prostate Cancer UK.

The club have corporate packages available for groups of ten or more – contact Jo Ayling on 01243 536666 or email jo.ayling@chichestergolf.com

BOGNOR

Bognor sent four teams to the Chichester senior open, which has major prizes for the four-man team and also individual and division winners. The event was again superbly run and managed by Norman Moore and his team of helpers.

Bognor B – Mike Oates, David Turner, David Chalmers and Steve King – were winners in 2015 and came second on countback this time to Brighton & Hove. Chichester captain Nigel Wood presented the prizes.

Just under 100 Bognor men took part in the Glover Cup, a par bogey competition. The weather and conditions were perfect. Overall winner with a plus-eight score was Stephen Reynolds, second with six was Ian Hirons and third was Ivon Towse with five.

Divisional results: Div 1 winner Michael Garrigan +4 , 2 Gary Embleton +4, 3 Peter Stoneham +3 , Div 2 winner Paul Cooper +4, 2 Willie Dunn +4, 3 Richard Barnett.

The course was presented beautifully as 22 teams took part in a Challenge the Captain’s Team event.

The team comprised club captain Norman Lee, club manager James McLean, club pro Matthew Kirby and Andrew Field.

Lee thanked the whole team for a gallant effort on his behalf, with Kirby’s five birdies and a few from McLean and Field helping them score 86 Stableford points.

Anyone who beats the captain’s team gets a prize, but only three teams managed it and boxes of balls and prize vouchers were duly handed to them.

Results: 1, 88 points, Craig Johnson, Shaun Maskell, Liam Maskell and Ryan Maskell; 2, 87 points, Pete Hammond, Simon Gear, Roy Kempson and Paul Cooper; 3, 87 points, Simon Watts, Rob Crompton, Richard Beresford and Mark Watson.

Bognor’s Kindred team offered to give up their first-round bye to allow Waterlooville a late entry into this year’s competition.

This gesture looked ill-considered with the teams locked at 2-2 and the play-off under way.

Club captain Norman Lee and Peter Lott fortuitously escaped a wobble on the 19th to leave the stage clear for Lott to launch the shot of the day on the 20th, with his tee shot arrowing in to 12ft to seal a famous victory.

The team visit Meon Valley in the next round. Congratulations to Lee, Lott, Richard Beresford, John Cable, Mick Garrigan, Graham Harmes, Ian Paine, Simon Watts, Rob Comins and Roland Heath.

Bognor seniors played two games in quick succession but lost both, but they were close affairs.

In the first at Corhampton, the hosts ran out 5-3 winners, with only Malcolm Dodds and Brian Wolstencroft showing any form with a 5&3 win.

Bognor’s bankers Jim Stephenson & Ian Bright had a torrid day and were well beaten 5&4.

Bognor were then at home to Rowlands Castle and again just came up short, losing a thrilling match 4½-3½. There were two excellent wins for the Bognor pairs of Steve King and Alastair Murray and Mike Watts and Sean Francis, both pairs winning 5&3.

Scores v Corhampton: Chris Hickling & Richard Kaemena lost 3&1, Mike Oates & Roger Selway lost 3&1, David Turner & David Chalmers won 3&1, Steve King & Alan Fitzgerald lost 1 down, Jim Stepenson & Ian Bright lost 5&4, Richard Perry & John Wodhead won 1 up, Ken Catt & Clive Millett lost 1 down, Malcolm Dodds & Brian Wolstencroft won 5&3.

v Rowlands Castle: Chris Hickling & Roy Kempson lost 2 down to Ken Watherston & Steve Lapage, Trevor Till & David Turner lost 2&1 to Dave Salmon & Alan Jones, Alastair Murray & Steve King won 5&3 over Rob Gresham & Mike Boyd, John Chapman & Jim Stephenson won 2&1 over Alan Dickinson & Brian Michelmore, Sean Francis & Mike Watts won 5&3 over Alan Connor & John Nash, Brian Poston & Ian Bright lost 2 down to Arthur Rowe & John Nash, Roger Selway & Richard Kaemena lost 3&1 to Mark McGinn & Don Wilkinson, Ken Catt & Clive Millett halved with Dennis Wing & Phil Sparshatt.

A fun competition of Canadian greensomes was held by Bognor ladies with names drawn from a hat.

Results: 1 Sofie James & Brigitte Paul, 2 June Salt & Jenny Phillmore, 3 Caroline Pilbeam & Kay Kingswell, 4 June Smith & Sheila Hendrick.

A singles competition for the Memorial Bowl Stableford took place. The conditions of the course had benefited greatly from maintenance work that had been undertaken.

Results - Silver Division: 1 Sophie James, 2 Suzanne Taylor, 3 Sian Southerton, 4 Sue Doughty; Bronze A Division: 1 Sara Stoneham, 2 Sally Cameron, 3 Jacqui Humphreys; Bronze B Division: 1 Jackie Chamberlain, 2 Eileen Morris, 3 Kim Mercer; Bronze C Division: 1 June Smith, 2 Diana Crook.

CHRIS McDONNELL COLUMN

May was busy for golf with the European Tour flagship event, the BMW PGA Championships, taking place at Wentworth in Surrey.

The tournament winner was Sweden’s Alex Noren, who shot a stunning last round and set a new course record of 61, which saw him jump from 30th to first.

Noren seems to enjoy playing on English soil as he also won the British Masters last year at The Grove. Could he make it a hat-trick of wins in England at The Open Championships at Birkdale in July?

The fine weather we’ve enjoyed locally recently has been great for the game, with plenty of golfers taking to the course and enjoying the outdoors.

Most people don’t necessarily think golf is a strenuous sport; however there are actually huge fitness benefits from getting out there and playing. In fact, playing a full round of golf is equivalent to doing a three to four-mile run or a five to six-mile walk.

You will typically burn 2000 calories and this can be doubled if you decide to carry your golf bag, rather than using a trolley. Not bad for hitting a little white ball around a field!

But how hard can golf be? If you haven’t tried golf before or you’re looking to further your skills, we are offering free golf lessons for juniors, ladies and men at our Academy Open Day on Saturday, June 24.

As well as the taster sessions, we will be having fun activities such as face painting for children and also mini golf challenges with fantastic prizes. It’s a terrific chance to introduce the whole family to the sport and it’s always a really sociable occasion. For more information get in touch using the details below.

June is also Women’s Golf Month and to celebrate we hosted a ‘This Girl Golfs’ event on Tuesday at our Park course and academy. We provided complimentary golf lessons for all women, many of whom had not played before and it provided them with a great introduction to the sport.

* Chris McDonnell is the manager of the Golf At Goodwood Academy and a PGA professional. To get in touch with him and the team, email golfacademy@goodwood.com or call 01243 520162. Alternatively, tweet @goodwood_golf

