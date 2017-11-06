Selsey ladies get into the swing of the pro-am

Selsey ladies entered a team into the club’s pro am this year, comprising by Eddie Williamson, Sam Jones and Rita Green.

They did not win but they enjoyed playing alongside their professional, Kyle Kelsall from Quin Direct.

Selsey ladies have almost finished the competitions for this year.

The presidents’ prize was won by Eddie Williamson with 30 points and Meg Mearns was second on countback. Eddie was presented with a l vase by president Edward Growns.

Sue Bywater won the Macmillan Stableford with 32 points and Eddie Williamson was runner-up with 28 points.

The King Farlow (medal) was played on two consecutive Saturdays and was won by Barbara Winter with aggregate score of 67 points and Sam Jones was second with 68 points.

A series of three Stableford competitions were won by Eddie Williamson. It is a very long time since the same person has won all three.

The McGlasham Cup was played by those who have either won or came second in the main ladies’ competitions. It was won by Sam Jones and Gill Hill, both with aggregate scores of 68.

The Talking News Salver went to Barbara Winter was the winner and Eddie Williamson runner-up.

The Selsey men’s September Clifford Burton medal competition was won by Trevor Lake with a nett 66. Second was Malcolm Cawte with 67.

The President’s Prize was won by Billy Aspital with 40 points. Chris Lyon was runner-up with 37.

The Cawte Crystal and monthly medal was played in memory of brothers George and John Cawte. They joined the club in the late 1960s and both played well into their eighties.

Their sons Roger and Malcolm introduced this competition in 2016 and it is to be an annual event. This year’s winner was Chris Lyon with nett 61; second was Billy Aspital with 66.

The section’s Christmas turkey competitions will be played every Sunday until just before Christmas when the ham competition is played. As the names suggest, the winners win a turkey and a ham.

The first two competitions were won by Clive Coquayne and Brian Williamson.

GOODWOOD

Goodwood hosted its first Junior Ryder Cup competition at the Park Course – and the USA came out on top against Europe.

The two teams of 14 were aged from six to 15 and comprised junior members and players from the beginner junior leagues.

It opened with the captains’ 18-hole singles match played by Europe’s Harry Malin and USA’s Charlie Gilgenkrantz, which was halved.

Following were the four pairs contests for players with handicaps between five and 32, playing nine holes in a foursomes format and in four ball.

This was followed by singles matchplay involving Goodwood’s youngest rising stars playing nine or seven holes from red or blue tees depending on their handicap.

The highlight for Europe in the close-fought competition was a decisive win for Harry Callow and Thady White, who won 6&5.

However it wasn’t enough to turn around the overall points tally in their favour and the USA team ran out winners with winning margin of 6½-3½.

Goodwood’s Rob Irving said: “It was the best junior event I have seen at Goodwood and the standard of tee shots I witnessed was incredible. Some of these children arrived here for their first golf lessons only late last year so their progress is something they and our coaching team should be proud of.”

Academy manager Chris McDonnell was on hand to present the trophy and awards and said: “For some this was a first experience of matchplay, foursomes and having spectators on the course so it was great to see them naturally embrace the challenge.

“The standard among our more experienced juniors is astonishing and they really stepped up, got into the spirit of the day and provided a great show of golf to inspire their youngest team-mates.

“We are committed to creating an encouraging environment for junior golfers to develop in at Goodwood.”

BOGNOR

Twenty-six couples entered Bognor’s Married Couples Cup, which was started in 1992 at Goodwood Golf Club by Norman and Janet Birkett and brought to Bognor GC in 2006.

After playing a greensomes competition a meal was enjoyed by all. Thanks went Norman and Janet for buying the prizes and Derek

Dady for organising the day.

Results: Neares the pins, 5th (ladies) - Jan Ireland; 2nd (men) - Ian Twyford; Results: 5th - Ian & Gill Twyford 35pts; 4th - Alan & Penny Entecott 36; 3rd Ron & Barbara Stevens 37 (cb); 2nd Vic & Nicki Vincent 37; 1st Chris & Wendy Johnson 40.

Bognor seniors hosted Littlehampton on a day of heavy rain and wind which ruinedg any hope of decent golf.

Only one pair managed the full 18 holes, at which point all the rest came in as soon as the match was finished. The weather was soon forgotten once all had changed and tucked into the post match meal. Bognor just managed to win 4½-3½.

Results: Chris Hickling & Clive Millett won 3&2, Steve King & Bob Young lost 1 down, Sean Francis & Ian Bright won 8&6, Richard Beresford & Mick Matthews won 8&6, Andy Isitt & Richard Kaemena won 2&1, Richard Hedge & Mike Oates lost 3&2, Roger Selway & Ray Leggett halved, John Woodhead & Hugh Diaper lost 6&5.

COWDRAY PARK

Thanks to the generosity of businesses in Midhurst, Petworth and surrounding villages, the Charity Bridge afternoon held at Cowdray Golf Club raised £1,200 for the local Macmillan branch.

The event, organised by club members Jenny Clegg, Barbara Smith, Janice Leath and Wendy Street, needed to raise £1,000-plus to boost the lady captain’s charity fund past £5,000 for the year.

Organisers spoke to many shops, pubs and service providers and were astounded by the number of donations they received in the form of gifts items and vouchers.

Six prizes went to the top six bridge scores and the remainder were used as prizes for a lucky numbers board and the raffle, which together raised more than £700.

Lil Cummins, the 2016-17 lady captain, expressed her thanks to the 72 players who took part for supporting her charity and announced the final total raised for Macmillan.

CHICHESTER

The vets’ captain’s drive-in had an early start on a moody, misty morning with slight drizzle in the air.

Mike Skinner is the new captain and his charity this year is the Dementia Support Unit in Tangmere.

Picking out a pitching wedge to drive off, he hit a 92-yard effort.

Paul Compton guessed the right distance to win a bottle of whisky which he donated for a raffle in support of the charity.

The event made a good start for the charity, raising more than £90.

The overall winner of the competition was Brian Burn with 41 points with Don Phillips as runner-up with 38 points.

Mike was pictured with Nigel Wood, retiring captain, and George Bell, the vice-captain.