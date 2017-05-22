Sharp shooting going on at Bognor archers’ club

Bognor Regis Archery Club ran a beginners’ course earlier in the year and those who attended are now shooting with the club on Sunday mornings with further guidance and assistance on Wednesdays from 5pm.

Anyone who would like to try the sport would be very welcome to join the next beginners’ course on Saturdays in July – 1, 8 and 15. All equipment is supplied so why not give archery a try? Contact the club at www.bognorregisarcheryclub.co.uk

Bognor members acquitted themselves well, overcoming first-night nerves and achieving 15th and 20th places out of 32 clubs.

Meanwhile, Sussex County Archery Association’s 2017 indoor open team event involved two teams from the Bognor club, something new to members.

Thanks went to everyone who represented the club.

Pictured at the event are Debbie Pierce, Jeff Rumsey, Andy Priest and Paul Barton. Rear row: Kim Burley, Richard Newton, Amanda Clarke and Rory Adamson.

