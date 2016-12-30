SPORT IN 2016: Baker cooks up more Chi Half success

Our review of local sport in 2016 today takes us back to October’s Chichester Half Marathon.

Right up to New Year’s Eve, we’re taking you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other sporting stories from 2016.

Runners soon after the start of the 2016 Chi Half

Today we go back to the fifth running of the Chichester Half Marathon since the race was revived in 2012 – and James Baker won it for an amazing fifth year on the trot.

See our video report, above, of the race start.

Here are some of our other sporting flashbacks of 2016...

Meet the Dragonflyers trampolinists

Re-live Fontwell Park’s Southern National

The Rocks’ big day out at Grimsby

Bognor Prom 10k is a winner

Skier Cooper’s Winter Olympics dream

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!