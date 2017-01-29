Squash: Bognor aces setting the pace

Bognor’s second team kept up the pace at the top of Sussex division three west by overcoming a strong challenge from West Worthing thirds at Hawthorn Road.

Bognor newcomer Ethan Randell made his debut against Simon Alford and found himself a game down in quick time. Although Randell did take the second, Alford ran out the winner 9-1, 2-9, 9-2, 9-3.

Ben Skinner was Bognor's No3 and remains unbeaten this season after defeating Robert Brockwell

Home fourth string James Norman started well against Hannah Ockwell but she levelled in a close second game and ran away with the third. Norman was not finished and he recovered to 2-2 and took the hard-fought decider - score 9-0, 8-10, 1-9, 9-4, 9-7.

Ben Skinner was Bognor’s No3 and remains unbeaten this season after defeating Robert Brockwell 9-3, 9-3, 9-4 and second string Jon Corke was also impressive with yet another 3-0 margin. It was not without the closest finish in the third game against Sy Phillips to ensure the bonus points for the home team - score 9-1, 9-3, 10-9.

In the top-string ecounter, Bognor’s Glenn Peskett was two down after close games with Ed Clarke but was back into the match again levelling at 2-2. Clarke just had the edge in the deciding fifth in the tightest of finishes, winning 10-8, 9-6, 5-9, 5-9, 10-8 but leaving Bognor with a 3-2 margin and a satisfying 17 points to West Worthing’s eight.

The seconds’ next encounter is away to strugglers Storrington before their home game against Arun Leisure on February 10 (7pm). Details from 01243 865462 or the club website.

