Stoolballers celebrate summer of success

Having won their club tournament in June, Midhurst Stoolball Club followed up by finishing the outdoor season on a high and winning their charity tournament.

Rain threatened to put paid to the event but all games were played despite the showers and having won their section, Midhurst met Northchapel in the final, which was played just before the rain set in.

The Dutton Cup is played for annually, raising funds for the Friends of the Midhurst Community Hospital. Funds raised on the day amounted to £489 and the cup was presented by Pat Crisp on behalf of the friends.

Pictured is the winning team: back from left, Michaela Glue, Steph Hall, Jo Trussler, Georgina Whitmore-Jones; front, Sam Dean, Abi Angear, Lily White, Laura Fordham.