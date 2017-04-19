Talented trampolinists take regional honours

Dragonflyers trampolinists returned from Alton’s southern regional team qualifiers with six trophies – four gold, one silver and one bronze.

With the withdrawal of three of Flyers’ top regional-ranked performers, it was down to the remaining nine to control their nerves and finish on the podium .

The experience of Anya Johnston shone in the top category – NDP7 for 15-16 yrs – where nine out of ten moves of varying somersaults in two different routines were executed with her usual precision, gaining her a 49.9 form score, gold and a place in the regional team.

Johnston recently finished an incredible ninth in a British schools elite finals event.

Izzy Hauxwell and Libby Morton also excelled with fabulous form scores to take gold and silver at NDP7 level, with form scores of 48.8 and 46.3 closely followed by Sofija Kalnicenko taking bronze.

Rosie Budge produced two tremendous routines to take gold in 11-12 yrs NDP 5 advanced category, while Lucy Hijmans 13-14 yrs finished fifth also at NDP5 while seven-year-old Manon Bailey gained gold at NDP2 novice category but is too young for team selection.

The club are very proud of all the day’s performers. Johnston, Hauxwell, Morton and Budge all make the regional team for Birmingham in June.

Also jumping at NDP2 and finishing fourth was the club’s newest member Harvey Nighy. He is new to the sport and has been with the club only a few months so to qualify for regionals was a remarkable achievement.

Performing well at NDP2 was Amelia Glass.

