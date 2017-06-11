Terrific Todds mix it up for darts success

Halfway through the Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League season, the mixed pairs knockout took place at the Newtown Social Club.

There was a great turnout with 33 teams, 11 more than last year and a record for the summer league.

The first round saw two-time and reigning Benevolent mixed pairs champions Janet Grinstead and Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) knocked out by siblings Mary-Jane Todd and Mark H Todd (BRSA Ravens).

Reigning summer league champions Paula Duckett (Aldingbourne Mavericks) and Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) made it through the first two rounds, but lost to mother and son Bridget and Richard Scott-Ragless (Squash Club) in the quarter-finals.

The first semi-final saw Mazz Tupper and Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) take on the Raglesses. The Raglesses just about won the first leg, but a ton and a 140 from Robinson gave them the second.

The last leg saw Richard Ragless start with a ton, followed by 95 and 140. With 61 left he hit treble seven and double top in two darts, moving them into the final.

The second semi saw the Todds take on Caz Taylor (Richmond Rebels) and Ian Dendy (QE2 Galleon). The first leg saw tons from Taylor and Dendy, but consistency from the Todds, and Mark Todd clinched the leg.

The second leg saw steady darts from the Todds, but a 111 from Taylor kept them close. A miss from Taylor at the double left Mary-Jane a chance and she hit double 12 to take the game 2-0 and a spot in the final.

The final saw both last year’s semi-finalists doing battle, with the Raglesses going first as they won the bullseye.

It was close until the end of the leg with both Richard Ragless and Mark Todd hitting tons, but it was the Todds who took the first leg.

The second leg saw Mary-Jane Todd get scores of 120 and 85, helping them into a good lead. Richard Ragless managed a ton towards the end of the leg, but it was too late as Mary-Jane was on her double and finished it off in style to take the leg and the match, making the Todds mixed pairs champions for 2017.

