They keep Rabbiting on at Selsey

We have action from Selsey, Chichester, Bognor and Cowdray Park in this week’s golf round-up.

Read the reports below - and get involved by emailing your golf reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

SELSEY

The Bronze and Rabbits Cups were played for by Selsey ladies. Winner of the Bronze Cup was lady captain Sue Bywater and the runner-up was treasurer Doreen Scragg.

The Buxton Knight Trophy was won by Eddie Williamson with an excellent nett 75 and the runner-up was Sharon Williams with 77.

Rowlands Castle ladies visited Selsey on a windy but warm day. It finished in a draw.

The RNLI Medal saw match fees donated to the RNLI and was played in two divisions.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Trophy was won by Barbara Winter and runner-up was Meg Mearns.

Sue Bywater welcomed guests to the ladies’ invitiation day. The day was great with several par-three holes giving the opportunity for prizes.

A line is drawn from the first tee to about halfway up the fairway and there was a prize for nearest the line. Sharon Williams won when her ball finished right on the line.

Beverley Guest and her partner Joan Davies were the winners. Each received a basket of plants.

One of the most sought-after trophies is the Grandmother’s Trophy. It was donated by Meg Mearns when she was captain more than 20 years ago and has been played for every year since.

The golf is followed by tea and this year’s winner was Barbara Winter, with Rita Green second.

Selsey’s men’s section have also been busy.

An away match at Chichester resulted in a 3½-2½ win for Selsey.

The men held their club championship over 36 holes. It was extremely windy and there was steady rain in the afternoon round.

The course was in excellent condition thanks to groundstaff Martin Kaye and Roger Cawte.

Malcolm Cawte won the championship again with a scratch score of 149. This is the 16th time he has won the event. Billy Aspital was runner-up with 151.

The Rackstraw Handicap Cup was won by Gregg Krijgsman with a nett score of 144 ahead of Malcolm Cawte with 145.

On a wet and humid Saturday, men’s captain Tony Nelson held his Captain’s Day. Despite the weather there was a good turnout.

A Stableford played off scratch was won by Peter Meakins with 38, beating Brian Platt with 36 and Simon Rishman with 34.

After the match a hog roast, prizegiving and disco were enjoyed.

The men held a medal competition, played in two divisions. Division one was won by Simon Rishman with a nett 66 and the runner-up was Paul Hinshelwood with 68. Billy Asptial had the lowest gross score of 72.

The Ronnie Edwards Trophy was preceded by a dinner night before at which players were drawn for the competition. This is an annual foursomes event and this year the winners were Tony Nelson and Billy Aspital with nett 67. Runners-up were Andy Campbell and Alun Morey with 69.

The coveted Seal Badge was won by Roger Cawte with nett 65. Billy Aspital achieved the lowest gross score of 72.

The RNLI Medal saw match fees donated to the RNLI and was played in two divisions. Winner of division one was Jamie Mckinlay with a nett 68; division two was won by Alun Parker with a nett 63.

CHICHESTER

Chichester veterans played their Captain’s Cup competition in cloudier and windier conditions than expected.

The Cathedral course continued to play well though the greens were tricky and just seven of the 55 entrants beat par.

Pete Collyer continued his recent good form and was the early leader with a Stableford score of 39 points. Bill Martin and Dave Monkton came close with scores of 38 but it was left to Nick Hobbs with an excellent 40 to come through and take the trophy.

Hobbs has comeclose in other trophy competitions and it was good to see him triumph.

The veterans had two difficult away matches. Their longest journey of the season to Lindfield saw them do well to achieve a 4-4 draw including a fine win for vice-captain Nigel Wood and George Bell by 4&3.

At Slinfold the home team played scintillating golf to triumph 6½-1½ with the only win for Chichester by Campbell Goldsmid and George Bell, who fought back brilliantly to triumph two up.

Chichester veterans have reached the final of the Cyril Blake county foursomes competition for the first time in their history.

A magnificent triumph over Piltdown in the semi-final at Seaford Downs by 2½-1½ ensured their place in the final which will be played at Bognor against Seaford in early September.

John Styles and Nick Hobbs triumphed 3&2 before a thumping victory for Paul Compton & Mike Harrington, who blew the opposition away 7&5.

With Jim Robertson and Mike Snuggs two up, hands were shaken and the match completed.

BOGNOR

A fun team Stableford brought some good scores despite less-than-ideal conditions.

Results: 1 Nicola Holton, Debbie Fenton & Sara Stoneham (86pts); 2 Kay Mercer, Carmel du Plessis & Brigitta Paul (82); 3 Jane Finch, Ann Coupe & Sue Sidebotham (81); 4 Denise Duquemin, Angela Allen & Georgina McCormack (80). Twos - 2nd hole - Sheila Sargeant, Gill Twyford.

The ladies played the America Cup in brilliant sunshine and much improved greens. The winner of the trophy was Eileen Morris with a magnificent 41 points.

Results: Silver Division - 1 Heather Tidy (39pts); 2 Sue Crossen (38pts); 3 Gill Twyford (36pts ocb); 4 Dora Vaughan (36pts). Bronze A Division 1 - 1 Marg Fenwick (37pts); 2- Berit Smallcorn (36pts); 3 Angela Chandler (35pts); 4 Louise Colvin (34pts). Bronze B Division - 1 Eileen Morris (41pts); 2 Rita West (36pts); 3 Kim Mercer (32pts). Bronze C Division - 1 Vanessa Cole (38pts); 2 Jane Finch (27pts). Twos - 2nd hole - Eileen Morris, Heather Tidy, Bridget Samuels; 5th hole - Sheila Sargeant, Edwina Beresford, Suzanne Taylor; 6th hole - Chloe Court; 10th hole - Gill Twyford, Louise Colvin.

Bognor members have been entering the Dupree Challenge Cup at Rowlands Castle GC for as long as anyone can remember and this year 11 Bognor hopefuls attempted to qualify.

The top eight out of 144 players qualify for the matchplay stages and Bognor have only ever had three members qualify.This year a nett 73 was good enough to see Shaun Maskell qualify in eighth place, the only visitor to get through.

He won his quarter-final against Mark Ostrom, to whom he was giving four shots. A one-up victory set him up with a semi-final against Peter Manship who was receiving one shot from Maskell. An excellent performance in difficult conditions brought a 3&1 victory and a place in the final.

There followed a 36-hole final against Bob Lucas. After 35 holes they couldn’t be split, and a par on the 36th hole was good enough to secure Maskell’s victory.

Bognor members were very proud of Maskell – in the 85-year history of the event, he is only the 13th visitor to win it.

A magnificent record turnout of 102 Bognor seniors played in Jim Catt’s seniors’ captain’s prize day, demonstrating the respect Jim - 40 years a member - holds at the club.

In glorious weather the players were treated to breakfast, port halfway round and a barbecue lunch.

Jim with his wife Eileen presented numerous prizes and club captain Chris Hickling and winner Jim Stephenson thanked Jim for all the hard work he has put in over this year.

Results - Nearest the pins: Roy Paine, Dave Knowles, Jim Stephenson, Terry Kuhler; Div 2 winner: Eric Payne 41pts, 2 Dougie Lowman 40; Div 1 winner: Derek Dady 43, 2 Bob Young 42. Overall winner: Jim Stephenson 44pts, 2 Roy Paine 43, 3 (on countback) Norman Horton.

Bognor seniors travelled to Waterlooville where normally they suffer at the hands of the fine home players.

On this occasion Bognor rose to the challenge and came away with a creditable 4-4 draw.

Results: Frank Hodder & Alan Fitzgerald lost 2&1, David Chalmers & Ray Leggett won 2&1, Bryan Madgwick & Hugh Diaper lost 4&3, Richard Perry & Peter Lott won 2&1, Steve King & Peter Brookshaw won 3&1, Mike Oates & David Turner lost 2&1, Roger Selway & Mike Matthews lost 1 down, Tony Wells & Phil Conis bee won 3&2.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies played the Macmillan Stableford. The weather was sunny and hot but the ladies scored well. All proceeds from the day went to Macmillan.

Results: Div 1 - 1 Angela Pike 41pts; 2 Lille-Beau Thorpe 36; 3 Sue Brown 35. Div 2: 1 Kate O’Kelly 39; 2 Myrna Heustice 37; 3 Jo Fife 33. Div 3: 1 Rosie Jarratt 37; 2 Pat White 37; 3 Pauline Lamb 30.

After an excellent 4-4 draw at the tough Championship course at Hindhead in June, under new match manager David Wickham, Cowdray Park seniors won the return game 7½-½.

In the opening match, Chris Hutchings displayed his full range of accurate power driving and, with steady play from David Wickham, they took an early fpur-hole lead, from which the visitors never recovered.

Phil Harrison and Wally Mitchell renewed old sporting acquaintances made at football and table tennis, and their match was declared all square with a handshake on the 18th green.

Mark Kelly and Rob Doney showed little mercy to their opponents, winning by the day’s biggest margin of 8&6.

Three other matches were won by 5&3, by Jon Fife and Clive Brine, Mike Briant and Mike Holden and Colin Westand & Gary Strowbridge.

Robin Phillips and Barry Overington teamed up to win 4&3, while the closest victory of the day went to Ian Heustice and Roy Penrose by 2&1.

Hindhead Stags enjoyed their day and were full of praise for the course.

Results (Cowdray names first): David Wickham & Chris Hutchings beat Andy Simms & Gordon Sanderson 5&3; Phil Harrison & Wally Mitchell halved with Eddie Gulliver & Ian Christie; Mark Kelly & Rob Doney beat John Shrewsbury & Robert Archer 8&6; Jon Fife & Clive Brine beat Malcolm Tite & Giorgio Boggio 5&3; Robin Phillips & Barry Overington beat Mike Badain & John Dettling 4&3; Mike Briant & Mike Holden beat Malcolm Carter & Zeren Bekir 5&3; Ian Heustice & Roy Penrose beat Nick Reeves & Kevin Lower 2&1; Colin West & Gary Strowbridge beat Jon Harden & Roy Sims 5&3.

Cowdray seniors headed eto the outskirts of Brighton to face The Dyke.

For the first time this year they welcomed back their captain Derek Smith at the helm as match manager. Partnering Mike Holden he soon showed his touch had not deserted him when they gave their team good start with a 3&2 win.

It proved a false dawn as the home side won the next three matches for a 3-1 lead before Chris Hutchings and Eric Bounton won two up, bringing their side back into the tie.

And when a half was achieved by the low-handicap pair of Ian Heustice and Frank Cheevers, an away win seemed back on the cards.

However, Cowdray’s hopes were extinguished with a comprehensive win in match seven for the home side to establish an unbeatable lead.

Respectability was restored with a win by the final duo of Mike Briant and Barry Overington by 3&2 to give a final result 4½-3½ to The Dyke.

Results (Cowdray Park names first): Derek Smith & Mike Holden beat Richard Dyson & Jeremy Buckwell 3&2; Robin Phillips & John Blockey lost to Derek Chivers & Tony Woollley 2 down; Dave Lucking & David Wickham lost to Dave Barber & Barry Thomas 3&2; Bill Hummerston & Colin Tebbutt lost to Barry Moody & Barry Levene 4&3; Chris Hutchings & Eric Bounton beat David Johnson & Bob Russell 2 up; Ian Heustice & Frank Cheevers halved with Gordon Crawford & Roger Straker; Roger Poat & John Durell lost to Nick Goslett & Graham Willis 6&5; Mike Briant & Barry Overington beat Martin Miles & Roger Robinson 3&2.

