Tone Zoners show form across the south

Twenty-two Bognor Tone Zone Runners joined more than 1,000 on Littlehampton seafront for the 13th Chestnut Tree House 10k.

Under clear skies, biggest achiever among the Tone Zoners was Donna Vincent, who took an impressive ten minutes off her Bognor 10k time from May, proving all her hard work and determination in training is paying off.

Four runners completed the longest run with Nina Baldwinson and Simon Bodsworth finishing the marathon course before just inside four hours and Neil Strudwick just outside.

Paul Jarvis was the first club runner to finish, in just over 40 minutes. Jess Thomson continued her great running this year with a PB of 44.23 and also gaining a PB was Nathan Bilham, who joined the club this year.

This was only his third 10k but he ran 51.14. A personal best time went to Natalie King running her local race, a great time of 55.32. Gary Mitchell and Christopher Dummer also ran PBs.

At the New Forest showground in Brockenhurst was the marathon festival, allowing runners a choice of distances from 5k to a full marathon.

Four runners completed the longest run with Nina Baldwinson and Simon Bodsworth finishing the marathon course before just inside four hours and Neil Strudwick just outside. Jade Fish finished just under the 5hr mark. In the half marathon, Derek Natoli achieved an impressive PB of 1.57.51, sandwiched by Paul Westwood and Judith Bazeley and closely followed by Charlotte Seaton.

At Leatherhead, Tony Holcombe ran it the Bacchus marathon, running the undulating course very impressively to finish in 4.23.40 and third in his age category.

Paul Coe competed in his 22nd marathon of the year and 36th overall in Farnham. This was a really difficult marathon with 2,500ft of hills to get over – despite this Coe still completed the race in 4.25.27.

Carolyn Stapely, Ian Bayley and Gary Pidgeon competed in the gruelling Ironman 70.3 in Weymouth. This consists of a 1.2-mile sea swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a half marathon, a total distance of 70.3 miles.

All three completed all the disciplines with Pidgeon finishing in 5.57.53, Bayley 6.39.54 and Stapely 6.54.17. What a great achievement.

Tone Zone times - Littlehampton 10k - Paul Jarvis 40.17; Christopher Dummer 43.15; Graham Hurren 44.15; Jess Thomson 44.23; Louisa Proctor 46.47; Gareth Stemp 48.19; Andy Miles 49.38; Matthew Reynolds 49.47; Stuart Thomson 49.53; Nathan Bilham 51.14; Carl Bryant 51.35; Robert Little 51.42; Natalie King 55.32; Debbie Patching 56.42; Christine Rounds 57.05; Michelle Miles 57.06; Paul Wells 57.12; Vicky Cooper 59.08; Carole Parncutt 1.02.38; Denis McLinden 1.06.18; Nicola Kettley 1.06.35; Donna Vincent 1.07.30. New Forest marathon - Nina Baldwinson 3.57.51; Simon Bodsworth 3.56.10; Neil Strudwick 4.02.16; Jade Fish 4.58.15. New Forest Half Marathon - Paul Westwood 1.55.51; Derek Natoli 1.57.51; Judith Bazeley 2.10.47; Charlotte Seaton 2.18.45. New Forest 10k - Chris Seaton 1.25.07. Bacchus Marathon - Tony Holcombe 4.23.40. Farnham Pilgrim Marathon - Paul Coe 4.25.27. Slindon Woods 10k: Sarah Stothard 1.33.09; Rebecca Jones 1.33.15; Lisa Joyce 1.33.22; Cheryl Lang 1.44.43. Slindon Woods half marathon - Viv Baker 2.33.46.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!