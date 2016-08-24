Triples triumph at Witterings ... Bognor claim Midhurst Cup

Thirty Wittering members enjoyed a busy weekend of triples matches. Saturday began with four matches of eight ends each. On Sunday morning two matches of eight ends were played which decided the two sets of finalists – Ken Clark, Maureen Mulligan and Sue Dobson (34 points) and Anne May, Marion Corbett and Nige Miller (36).

After an exciting match of 12 ends, the result was a win for Clark’s team 18-9.

Congratulations to Bognor, who played the host club on a lovely sunny afternoon at Midhurst BC in the Midhurst Cup final.

Witterings 76 Sussex Vice Patrons 126

Witterings won on only two rinks but an enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

Scores: Ken Clark, Marion Corbett, Gwilym Morgan and Dave Bell (Skip) lost 21-10; Glyn Dobson, Geoff Harsant, John Heathorn and Anne May (Skip) lost 19-11; Nige Miller, Bryan Smethurst, Fred Knotts and Ray Stephens (Skip) won 19-14; Mark White, Ron Prior, Stuart Hooker, Chris Horsley (skip) lost 32-12; Paul Chivers, Marina Aylward, Brian Barnes, Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 18-13; Judy Bangs, Alan May, Jan Derkatsch, Tony Nixon (skip) lost 27-6.

Witterings 94 Chichester 87

Scores (friendly): Stuart Hooker, Alan May, Fred Knotts (skip) won 16-14; Trevor Boyd, Paul Chivers, John Langworthy (skip) won 27-8; Ron Prior, Glyn Dobson, Tony Nixon (skip) lost 24-16; Bryan Smethurst, Ken Clark, Dave Bell (skip) lost 28-17; Nige Miller, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan (skip) won 18-13.

Witterings 35 Chichester 34

A close ladies’ friendly ended with with a one-shot win for Witterings.

Scores: Judy Bangs, Ros Hanbury, Anne May, Chris Horsley (skip) lost 21-18; Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Maureen Mulligan, Carole Tuffin (skip) won 16-14.

Witterings 78 Little Spain 82

Scores (friendly): Jackie Clapton, Bryan Smethurst Marina Aylward (skip) won 19-15; Kate Johnson, Glyn Dobson, Tony Nixon (skip) won 15-14; Graham Mason, Teresa Heathorn, Ken Clark (skip) won 19-16; Sue Dobson, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan (skip) lost 21-16; Sylvia Smethurst, Kate Nixon, Fred Knotts (skip) lost 16-9.

Witterings 89 Worthing Pav B 67

Witterings enjoyed a fine West Sussex League win, earning eight out of ten points.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Chris Jelf, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) lost 23-21; Alan May,Tony Nixon, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) won 19-16; Nige Miller, Dave Buckton, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) won 25-17; Paul Chivers, Brian Barnes, Glyn Dobson, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 24-11.

Witterings 73 Emsworth 64

Scores (friendly): Teresa Heathorn, Maureen Mulligan, Anne May (skip) won 23-13; Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Jullie Mulligan (skip) won 17-7; Sue Dobson, Kate Nixon, Marina Aylward (skip) lost 16-15; Jackie Clapton, Barbara Newman, Jan Dekatsch (skip) lost 28-18.

CRABLANDS

Crablands men went to Maltravers BC for a friendly and won 74-66.

Scores: R Green, A Humphreys and J Tyrrell won 23-7; L Lewendon, F Carrie and M Heasman won 27-20; E Brooker, N Reynolds and T Hanlon drew 18-18; D Jonas, P Blackman and J Cornwell lost 21-6.

Crablands men hosted Worthing Pavilion C in the West Sussex League and took nine points out of ten to move up the division-one table, winning 96-55.

Scores: L Lewendon, J Saunders, J Cornwell and T Dade won 34-5; N Crump, K Palin, D Clacey and R Humphrey won 26-17; J Tyrrell, A Humphreys, N Reynolds and M Heasman won 22-19; M Campbell, P Blackman, A Blyth and D Adams drew 14-14

Crablands ladies had a good week, gaining six points at home to Aldingbourne (53-28) and six at Arundel (41-34).

Scores v Aldingbourne: P Osborn, J Adams, V Foyle and S Jones won 29-13; G Humphreys, M Back, S Blyth and C Ruler won 24-15, so 53-28 to Crablands.

Two Crablands sides played against each other as Aldingbourne couldn’t field any friendly rinks.

Scores v Arundel: C Lewendon, J Adams, V Foyle and S Jones won 21-17; G Humphreys, M Bateman, S Blyth and C Ruler won 20-17.

Three triples also battled it out at Arundel in friendlies, losing 50-48.

Scores: B Berry, P Terry and D Adams won 17-13; K Palin, F Carrie and M Back won 16-15; J Izen, L Lewendon and T Dade lost 22-15.

Crablands men entertained Pagham and gained a valuable six points in the West Sussex League.

Scores: L Lewendon, J Saunders, T Dade and I Ford won 35-10; M Campbell, P Blackman, T Hanlon and D Adams won 22-12; J Tyrrell, A Humphreys, N Reynolds and M Heasman lost 21-19; N Crump, D Muncey, D Clacey and R Humphrey lost 24-20.

A friendly against RAFA saw Crablands beaten.

Scores: R Green, J Izen and D Muncey won 20-14; T Dodd, C Smith and C Cornwell won 15-11; M Whittle, F Carrie and J Cornwell lost 20-14; K Palin, D Jonas and V Tyrrell lost 36-4.

Thirty-two members vied for a place in the Bert Jones drawn mixed two-wood pairs competition, leaving semi finalists to battle it out for a place in the final before August 26.

J Taylor and D Adams will play L Tuck and F Carrie, while S Blyth and T Dade will play A Bateman and J Adams.

More Crablands club competitions have finalists.

Finalists: Ladies’ Singles - V Foyle; Village Cup - N Reynolds; Elsdon Shield (drawn mixed pairs) M Back and A Bateman; Handicap Singles Competition: M Campbell and N Crump; Millennium Competition (chosen pairs): Val Foyle and Ian Ford; Ladies’ Drawn Pairs: P Osborn and C Cornwell will play C Lewendon and J Adams; Men’s’ Drawn Pairs: A Bateman and D Clacey.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 16 Sidley Martlets 22

While reaching the latter stages of any competition is to be congratulated, losing by six shots to Sidley Martlets in the Sussex County Fours final at Popes Mead left Chichester’s Matt Bonnar, Derek Leach, Clive Keedwell and Mick Page disappointed at not having brought home the winners’ trophy.

But as county finalists the Chichester four will now represent Sussex in the national finals at Leamington Spa later in August and the club and members wish them every success.

Fishbourne 32 Chichester 26

Chichester played at Fishbourne in the BM Mixed Triples League, taking just two points after winning on one rink but losing overall by six shots.

Scores: Mary Potter, Terry Haigh & Betty Spicer won 20-6; Les Etherington, Steph Baverstock & Wendy Adams lost 26-6.

Chichester 33 Bognor 27

Chichester took a much-needed four points for the overall win when playing at Bognor against the current C&M League leaders.

Scores: Mary Potter, Bridget Collins, Wendy Adams, Betty Spicer won 19-11; Chris Hobbs, Denise Latter, Sue Miles & April Janman lost 16-14.

Norfolk 57 Chichester 78

As the current holders, Chichester are delighted to have progressed to the final of the West Sussex League PC Cup for the second year running.

In the semi-final at Norfolk, Chichester won by an overall 21 shots.

The final will be played between Chichester and Aldingbourne at Worthing Pavilion BC on the league final’s day to be held on Sunday, September 18.

Scores: Gerry Jackson, Cole Porter, Clive Keedwell, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 27-12; Terry Wiseman, Tony Hardgrove, Derek Leach, Clive Benham (skip) won 19-12; Peter Green, Nigel Dearman, Kevin Ball, Mick Page (skip) won 20-14; Ian Linfield, Stuart Meyer, Brian Butler, Simon Tooley (skip) lost 19-12.

Chichester B 81 Marine Gardens 63

Chichester B entertained Marine Gardens in a West Sussex division-three match and with two good wins and two narrow defeats Chichester secured six points from an 18 shot victory.

Scores: L Edmonds, T Wiseman, J Pickard, A Avery (skip) lost 17-16; L Etherington, S Wilson, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) won 25-10; A Daines, B Money, K Burt, P White (skip) won 25-17; C Porter, N Dearman, T Haigh, M Hannant (skip) lost 19-15.

Chichester A 83 Norfolk A 82

In a tense and exciting West Sussex first-division match Chichester A edged out visitors Norfolk A by just one shot, picking up six points.

Scores: I Linfield, S Meyer, B Butler, T Sayers (skip) won 27-19; P Green, K Ball, B Talmage, S Tooley (skip) lost 21-17; G Jackson, C Spicer, C Keedwell, M Bonnar (skip) lost 25-15; P Whale, T Hardgrove, D Leach, M Page (skip) won 24-17.

Worthing Pavilion A 59 Chichester A 82

Chichester A got off to a bad start in their West Sussex division-one match at Worthing Pavilion A, but they fought back to triumph by 23 shots, taking eight points.

Scores: G Jackson, S Meyer, D Schofield, T Sayers (skip) won 22-12; I Linfield, G Buckle, B Talmage, B Butler (skip) won 21-14; K Ball, T Hardgrove, D Leach, C Benham (skip) lost 20-15; P Green, C Spicer, C Keedwell, M Bonnar (skip) won 24-13.

Fishbourne 53 Chichester 74

Chichester visited Fishbourne for a mixed friendly. Fishbourne left their fightback too late as Chichester held on to win by 21 shots.

Scores: L Campling, A Stewart, K Burt (skip) won 18-15; C Campling, A Daines, C Hulbert (skip) drew 16-16; A Hulbert, N Dearman, T Gaffney (skip) won 21-9; R Smith, T Wiseman, P Green (skip) won 19-13.

Chichester 129 Sussex Vice Patrons 112

Chichester played hosts to the Sussex Vice Patrons, although each team won on three rinks Chichester won by 17 shots.

Scores: A Deller, T Haigh, L Edmonds, P White (skip) lost 24-11; L Etherington, B Hole, T Hardgrove, T Sayers (skip) won 19-18; P Hague, B Money, P Green, D Schofield (skip) lost 29-18; G Jackson, A Daines, K Ball, B Talmage (skip) won 25-13; G Buckle, D Leach, C Keedwell, C Benham (skip) won 39-8; N Dearman, J Pickard, S Meyer, N Anderson (skip) lost 20-17.

WEST DEAN

West Dean 58 Stedham 43

In this home match West Dean were the winners, winning on 2 of the 3 rinks.

Scores:

Ian Morrison, Bob Holman, David Harding [s] won 21-12; Ann Hiscock, John Elliott, John Butterworth [s] won 25-11; Pam Patterson, John Jones, Tony Boxall [s] lost 20-12.

Pagham 53 West Dean 43

West Dean were the losers on all 3 rinks in a close game away to Pagham.

Scores:

David Harding, David Turner, John Butterworth [s] lost 14-13; Ann Hiscock, Jim Sharrod, Tony Boxall [s] lost 22-15; Pam Sharrod, Bob Holman, Andy Wood [s] lost 17-15.

Little Spain 61 West Dean 33

Little Spain were the comfortable winners of this match on their rinks against West Dean. West Dean managed a win on only one of the three rinks.

Scores:

Pam Sharrod, John Jones, Tony Boxall (s) won 20-15; Ann Hiscock, John Elliott, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 21-9; Pam Patterson, John Butterworth, Andy Wood [s] lost 25-4.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 113 Norfolk A 48

Southbourne had a splendid home win against Norfolk in division one of the West Sussex League. Southbourne won on three rinks and narrowly lost on one on the last end. Southbourne won by 65 shots to earn eight points and are third in the league.

Scores: John Scorey, Dave Alner, John Hardy & Robin Armstrong (s) won 36-8; Malcolm Keane, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Mark Soper (s) won 32-8; Dave Walter, Alan Williams, Andy Smith & Paul Butler (s) won 26-12; Pete Jasinski, Dave Young, Jim Jennings & Antony Bull (s) lost 20-19.

Graffham 39 Southbourne 48

Southbourne played an enjoyable mixed triples friendly at Graffham. Southbourne won on two rinks, lost on one rink and won overall by nine shots.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Colin Bulbeck & Alan Shelley (s) won 18-12; John Staker, Irene Jennings & Dave Young (s) won 17-11; Eileen Keane, John Scorey & Jim Jennings (s) lost 16-13.

Southbourne 96 Bognor A 73

Southbourne had a good home win against Bognor A in West Sussex division one. Southbourne won on two rinks, lost on two rinks and won overall by 23 shots to earn six points.

Scores: Richard Galloway, Fred Brimecome, Malcolm Ayres & Antony Bull (s) won 32-12; Malcolm Keane, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Mark Soper (s) won 31-18; Dave Walter, Alan Williams, Andy Smith & Paul Butler (s) lost 24-21; Pete Jasinski, Dave Alner, John Hardy & Robin Armstrong (s) lost 19-12.

BOGNOR

The result was very close with Bognor winning on three rinks for a 74-66 win.

The game was well supported by members from both teams and followed by tea.

Scores: Gerry Stevens, Janet Whitfield, Margaret Phillips beat Howard Seymour, Catherin Dixon & Margaret Sole 24-21; Ned Waddock, Christine Preston, Steve Soames beat Jack Lee, Paul Chuter & Gerald Dixon 15-11; Rod Lincoln, Penny Jones, John Edwards lost 19-12 to Malcolm Hutchings, Phil Wells & Dave King; Jane Colebrook-Taylor, David Parker, Arthur Richardson beat Phil Kingswell, R Ralph & Stuart Largan 22-16.

Bognor Men’s A team visited Worthing Pavilion C in the West Sussex division one. They won on two rinks but lost 79-65, scoring two points.

Scores: Keith Hellyer, Norman Burchfell, John Blacow and John Edwards won 20-14; Bob Daley, John Christensen, Arthur Richardson and Steve Soames lost 19-18; David Jackson, Ned Waddock, Derek Ford and Ron Gardner lost 26-16; David Parker, Keith Taylor, Gerry Stevens and Tommy Gaskin lost 20-11.

Bognor A visited Chichester A. They won on one rink but lost 101-57 and scored two points.

Scores: Keith Hellyer, Trevor Moore, Tony Arnold and Steve Soames lost 24-12; John Christensen, Norman Burchfell, Keith Graham and Bob Daley lost 40-11; David Jackson, Ned Waddock, Derek Ford and Ron Gardner lost 20-11; David Parker, Keith Taylor, Gerry Stevens and Tommy Gaskin won 23-17.

Bognor played Goring Manor in a mixed friendly. Bognor won on two rinks and by 70-68.

Scores: Ray Philpott, Paul Lichfield, John Parry and Margaret Phillips won 20-14; Lyn Carthew, Simon Webster, Penny Jones and John Whitfield won 16-13; Bryan Harvey, Pauline White/Chris Cummings, Christine Dunham and Janet Whitfield lost 24-20; Jane/Jonathan Colebrook-Taylor, Edna Keywood, Anne Parry and Geoff Cook lost 17-14.

In the C&M league division one, Bognor ladies, who had previously only lost one game, played Chichester. It was a close contest and Bognor won on one rink but lost 33-27, scoring two points.

Scores: Hannah Down, Christine Preston, Anne Parry and Jean Spiers lost 19-11; Jean Taylor, Penny Jones, Barbara Reardon and Margaret Phillips won 16-14.

In the West Sussex League division three, Bognor Men’s B team lost their unbeaten record in a game against Maltravers. They lost on three rinks and drew on one, going down 91-61 and scoring one point.

Scores: George Dunham, Phil Hasler, John Blacow and John Edwards lost 21-15; Geoff Cook, Geoff Kendall, Dave Matkins and Len Hall lost 23-12; Rod Lincoln, Barry Fitch, Pat Philips and John Whitfield lost 27-14; Alan Lewis, Norman Burchfell, Keith Graham and Mike Philpot drew 20-20.

In their next game against East Preston B, Bognor B were back to their winning form. They won on two rinks and overall by 84-73, securing six points.

Scores: Nick Hatfield, Norman Burchfell, Keith Graham and Len Hall lost 21-18; Rod Lincoln, Ray Philpott, Paul Lichfield and John Whitfield won 24-16; George Dunham, Phil Hasler, Pat Phillips and John Edwards won 26-17; Alan Lewis, Geoff Kendall, Alan Hall and Dave Matkins lost 19-16.

In the West Sussex League division one, Bognor A played at Southbourne. They won on two rinks but lost 96-73, scoring four points.

Scores: Bob Daley, John Christensen, John Edwards and Arthur Richardson lost 31-18; Keith Hellyer, Steve Soames, Trevor Moore and Tony Arnold won 24-21; David Jackson, Ned Waddock, Derek Ford and Ron Gardner won 19-12; Paul Lichfield, Keith Taylor, Gerry Stevens and Tommy Gaskin lost 32-12.

PAGHAM

A four-rink men’s league game versus Norfolk resulted in a 96-71 defeat and just two points.

Scores: T Wells, J Burke, M Adams, T Tack lost 38-6; P Burrell, B Sales, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 32-11; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English lost 15-12; N Terry, J Fox, J Cowley, G Cutts lost 25-18.

Two ladies’ rinks beat Arundel 58-21 in the C&M League, taking six points.

Scores: A Calvert, E Shine, S Stocker, G Conley won 30-3; I Brooker, Joan Wells, J Taffurelli, C Mayoss won 28-18; (friendly): J Cowley, A Burrell, E Terry, A Ross won 23-16.

Pagham’s men won 57-48 in the Holbrook Cup and go through to the third round.

Scores: I Brooker, S Stocker, T Tack drew 16-16; R Pearson, G Conley, M English won 21-15; A Burrell, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 20-17.

Four men’s rinks played Arundel in a friendly and won 74-58.

Scores: B Calvert, R Bonnick, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 23-14; N Terry, P Burrell, J Cowley, M English won 25-10; D Westcott, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack won 17-13; D March, J Stocker, D Spink, G Cutts lost 21-9.

In the C&M League, Pagham ladies lost 62-25 to Chichester.

Scores; I Brooker, J Cowley, J Taffurelli, C Mayoss lost 27-15; S Reed, E Shine, S Stocker, G Conley lost 35-10.

Three Pagham triples faced Fittleworth in a friendly and won 56-38.

Scores: D Westcott, K Robini, J Wells lost 16-14; A Burrell, P Quilter, T Wells won 21-14; D Spink, P Burrell, A Ross won 21-8.

Two rinks won their latest C&M Ladies’ League game 48-25 to claim four points.

Scores: I Brooker, A Ross, J Taffurelli, C Mayoss won 33-2; A Calvert, J Cowley, M Donaldson, S Stocker lost 22-15.

In a friendly against West Dean, three friendly mixed triples gained a 53-43 win.

Scores: I Brooker, D Westcott, J Newell won 22-15; J Cutts, D Spink, A Ross won 17-15; S Burrell, E Terry, P Burrell won 14-13.

In a men’s league clash with Crablands, Pagham lost 86-67 but took four points.

Scores: T Plows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 21-19; P Langridge, J Fox, L Smith, D Adams lost 22-12; N Terry, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack lost 35-10; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 24-20.

ARUN INDOORS

Arun played a friendly at Grattons IBC in Crawley, losing 122-90.

Scores: M Hunt, M Cruise, L Saunders, S Judd lost 23-19; P Griffiths, K Burnard, R Weidenheoft, R Osment lost 20-10; J Simmons, M Winter, K Cruise, C Gilham lost 21-16; T Gibney, E Cooke, L Hathaway, M Richards lost 17-14; N Griffiths, G King, E Lawrence, A Hunt won 17-14; J Watson, B Williams, S Simmonds, A Fisk lost 27-14.

Arun IBC played a friendly at Worthing IBC and lost 114-73.

Scores: J Simmons, G Debenham, L Saunders, A Fisk drew 21-21; V Greenaway, M Cruise, N Hatfield, R Osment won 18-14; D Green, E Cooke, G King, M Richards lost 17-14; D Champion, T Gibney, M Hunt, E Lawrence lost 28-5; K Burnard, M Winter, A Stewart, C Gilham lost 35-15.

MIDDLETON

After the hard work over the past year of the green-staff of both Middleton Sports Club and the bowls section, and the resulting improvement in the condition of the green, Middleton Bowls Club had the honour of hosting a county bowls match for the very first time.

Middleton men’s captain Peter Lush welcomed 48 top bowlers, some of whom had travelled from as far afield as Bournemouth in the west to Hastings in the east, to represent Sussex and Hampshire.

When the two teams met last year, Hampshire ran out winners. This time, watched by a good crowd and after some thrilling matches, Sussex ran out winners by four matches to two.

MIDHURST

Rowledge 53 (3pts) Midhurst 43 (1pt)

In their penultimate Three Counties League game at Rowledge, Midhurst lost overall by ten shots.

Scores: Howard Seymour, Malcolm Hutchings & Terry Berry lost 22-12; Catherine Dixon, Margaret Sole & Dave King drew 18-18; Stuart Largan, Paul Chuter & Gerald Dixon drew 13-13.

Midhurst 64 (4.5pts) Milford 43 (0.5pt)

In their last Three Counties League match of the season Midhurst enjoyed a resounding win against Milford, the division-one champions, by 21 shots. Midhurst enjoyed a creditable third place for their first season in the division.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Margaret Sole & Dave King won 25-17; Delphine Clark, Jack Lee & Gerald Dixon won 27-14; Bob Butterfield, Stuart Largan & Paul Chuter drew 12-12.

Midhurst 48 Haslemere 46

In a friendly against local rivals Haslemere, Midhurst won overall by two shots.

Scores: Jack Jurado, Margerie Hayward & Phil Kingswell lost 21-14; Michael, Ann Chuter & Paul Chuter won 19-10; Stella Tait, John Allen & Terry Berry tied 15-15.

PETWORTH

Petworth Bowls Club have had a busy few days, with three league matches (including an 8-2 defeat of East Preston) and an enjoyable friendly of five triples against the West Sussex Tourists.

Scores: v West Sussex Tourists: Ron Elliott, Stan Enticknap and Mick Monk lost 16-12; Selwyn Hall, Les Martin and Jim Palmer lost 16-15; Carol Hall, Barry Stanton and Mick Booth drew 12-12; Jean Brown, Richard Roberts and Mark Lancaster drew 18-18; Brian Tee, Roger Lucking and Bill Bryder lost 20-11.

v Norfolk: Ron Elliott, Stan Enticknap and Jim Palmer lost 31-13; Kevin Mitchell, Geoff Harris and Mick Booth lost 23-15; Peter Miles, Bill Bryder, Richard Stevens and Alan Potter lost 21-11; Selwyn Hall, Nigel Flynn, Mike Berry and Mick Monk won 28-19.

v Maltravers: Selwyn Hall, Stan Enticknap and Jim Palmer lost 15-30; Kevin Mitchell, Barry Stanton and Mick Monk lost 17-25; Peter Miles, Bill Bryant and Mick Booth lost 16-18; Brian Tee, Nigel Flynn, Geoff Harris and Alan Potter won 18-14.

v East Preston: Ron Elliott, Stan Enticknap, Nigel Flynn and Richard Stevens lost 21-14; Kevin Mitchell, Les Martin, Bob Turner and Mick Booth won 18-16; Selwyn Hall, Barry Stanton, Bill Bryder and Alan Potter won 42-5; Brian Tee, Geoff Harris, Russell Stallibrass and Mick Monk won 34-10.

FITTLEWORTH

Fittleworth 40 Arundel 59

Scores: Brian Woolcott, Pauline Gilpin, Bernard Adsett drew 15-15; Arthur Ellcome, Sue Judd, Gina Barnfield drew 16-16; Sylvia Woolcott, Mike Ryan, David Luxford lost 28-9.

Pagham 56 Fittleworth 38

Scores: Tessa Clegg, David Luxford, Bernard Adsett lost 21-14; Pauline Gilpin, Mike Ryan, Gina Barnfield lost 21-8; Jane Adsett, Marc Wood, Sue Judd won 16-14.

After a close contest the winners of the Pairs Cup were Arthur Ellcome and Tony Broughton – on a countback on shot difference.

Runners-up were Jane Adsett and Gina Barnfield and third were Sylvia Woolcott and David Luxford, also on count-back.

Fittleworth 53 West Dean 46.

Scores: Pauline Gilpin, Tessa Clegg, David Luxford won 24-10; Jane Adsett, Colin Long, Bernard Adsett drew 13-13; Sue Judd, Mike Ryan, Gina Barnfield lost 23-16.

GRAFFHAM

Graffham 65 Petersfield 30

A hard-fought friendly resulted in Graffham winning on all three rinks.

Scores: B Bayly, M Chenery, B Petter won 18-13, L Pegram,W.Folkes,P Chenery won 24-6, D Petter, G Kingsmill, K Pegrum won 23-11

Graffham’s annual Janet Hurst Cup competition was won by W Folkes and V O’Hara, with B Bayly and M Chenery runners-up.

Graffham had a busy week with mixed results

Graffham 52 Rogate 45

Scores: D Petter,V O’Hara,B Petter won 20-12, J Saunders, M Chenery, K Pegrum won 14-10, L Pegrum, W Foulkes, P Chenery lost 23-18.

Graffham 38 Southbourne 48

Scores: B Bayly, D Petter, B Petter lost 11-17, V O’Hara, W Foulkes, P Chenery lost 12-18, J Saunders, M Chenery, K Pegrum lost 15-13.

Graffham 37 Arundel 64

Scores: D Petter, M Chenery, K Pegrum lost 25-21, L Pegrum, G Allen, B Petter lost 20-7, S Allen,W Foulkes, P Chenery lost 19-9.

Graffham 43 Frensham 48

Scores: J Saunders, M Chenery, K Pegrum lost 25-5, B Bayly,V O’Hara, B Petter won 23-7, L Pegrum, D Petter, P Chenery lost 16-15.

