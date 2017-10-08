VIDEO: Guihen wins women’s Chi Half

Ali Guihen had a Chichester Half Marathon debut to remember - she won it.

The Brighton & Hove ace was beaming from ear to ear after being the first female across the line at Chichester College.

Ali Guihen with her medal / Picture by Derek Martin

With Chichester’s James Baker winning the men’s race, Guihen ensured a Sussex double among the field of around 800 with a winning time of 1.31.08.

She said she had not come to the race expecting to win it and added: “I don’t know how I’ve managed it!”

Guihen said the contest unfolded much better than she expected. “It was a nice course and I had a person I ran with at the end and we kepy each other going.

“I’ve started to do half marathons this year and Chichester’s lovely and not too far from where I live.”

Guihen admitted she had not enjoyed the Trundel Hill ascent. “It took a while for me to recover. A lady overtook me on that part and she was ahead of me for a few miles.

“My time was all right. It wasn’t a PB but it was all right.”

Guihen plans to return to try to defend her Chichester title next year but in the meantime is gearing up for the Beachy Head Marathon.

Although Brighton & Hove are her first-claim club, she also runs for Vegan Runners. “It’s a passion because I’m vegan, but Brighton & Hove are who I do my training with.”

Our video of all the starters

