Vita and Millie dominate with four bullets out of five

Fresh from training in Weymouth and Rutland, the International 420 class travelled to Itchenor Sailing Club in West Sussex for a coached open meeting.

The sailors were greeted by unseasonably warm weather, an empty Chichester Harbour and perfect 420-class winds of between ten and 20 knots.

Although there was extremely close racing throughout the weekend, results on day one were dominated by Vita Heathcoate and Milly Boyle with four bullets out of five races.

They showed exceptional speed and boat-handling on multiple, tight race courses. Others threatened, but Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick were the only team to break the perfect streak.

With slightly more breeze on Sunday morning, they opened with two wins to briefly challenge for the overall event, before Vita and Milly got back on top form to win the last three races and ultimately take the Open meeting title.

Eleanor and Aaron came in second place followed by Adele Young and Dan Burns in third place.

