Watch out Kenny and Trott - Bognor have some speedy cyclists

Bognor Cycling Club wrapped up the summer series of Thursday evening events with a final eight-mile time trial on the Halnaker course.

BRCC’s star junior Aaron Smith took the overall win in an excellent time of 18min 29sec, almost 26mph over a hilly course.

The evening started poorly for BRCC’s other junior, Michael Attfield, who punctured on his way to the start but persuaded his grandmother to drive him home in order to collect his training bike and return in order to take place and still claim a middle-order position.

In the ladies’ section, Deb Smith again took the honours with a ride of 20min 7sec, good enough for ninth place overall.

As a fitting end to the series the riders enjoyed what can only be described as a cake bonanza.

The club now takes a rest from event organising until late September when it runs a non-aero equipment 10 mile time trial on Sunday 25. Anyone can take part.

RICHARD MILES

