West Wittering pupils score with Sainsbury’s

West Wittering Primary School have been awarded a gold Sainsbury School Games award in recognition of the quality of physical education provision – for the second year running.

This award looks at the sporting opportunities and participation statistics for all key stage two pupils and the involvement of pupils in the planning, leading and officiating side of sport.

Over the past year West Wittering have continued to expand the range of sports and the number of competitions on the sports calendar. New sports included golf for Year 3 and 4, and Years 5 and 6 played more football competitions.

Sports events played in 2015-16 included netball, hockey, sportshall athletics, judo, triathlon, swimming, cross-country running, skipping, the Chichester Corporate Challenge, quadkids athletics, cricket, windsurfing and surfing.

A total of 72 per cent of the KS2 children were involved in extra-curricular activities throughout the year and 26 per cent helped officiate, plan and manage school events.

