Who’s leading local charge for Sussex sport honours?

Sports stars from Boxgrove, Arundel and Middleton will be looking to create their own slice of history at the Sussex Sports Awards after the shortlist was revealed.

The nominees will have their achievements showcased at the prestigious black-tie event, now in its 15th year.

Held at The Grand Hotel, Brighton on Friday, November 17, the 2017 Sussex Sports Awards will welcome special guest and Invictus Games champion Mike Goody plus regular host BBC Sussex presenter Danny Pike.

Rachel McCartain of Middleton Hockey Club is shortlisted for the coach of the year award. She had to stop playing and umpiring at a high level because of a serious injury, but despite this she still coaches and demonstrates her true passion for the game.

She is fully dedicated to her local club both as secretary and treasurer while coaching the junior team. However, it is her volunteering and impact that stands out.

She regularly volunteers, supporting all the local primary school festivals and competitions throughout the academic year, and encourages children to join local clubs, passing on her expertise and increasing the number of children engaging in hockey.

Meanwhile, START Wellbeing of Boxgrove is shortlisted for the Witness BTN Community Impact award.

START Wellbeing is an initiative to help improve the well-being of obese and overweight children and families. This is achieved through one-to-one tailor-made sessions, which remove barriers, raise self-esteem and empower families to make simple and sustainable changes, through physical activity, nutrition and cooking.

Arundel C of E Primary School is shortlisted for the Southern Water primary school of the year award. The school has seen an 18 per cent increase in sports participation in level two events compared to 2016 and 17 per cent of those who were identified as inactive now subsequently represent the school at level two events and are involved in extra-curriculum clubs.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex chief executive said: “Chichester, Bognor, and their surrounding areas have a long history of providing top sporting talent and is often featured on the Sussex Sports Awards shortlists.

“This year is no different. I’ve read the stories and the achievements of each nominee and they all deserve this recognition. I would like to congratulate all of those who have been shortlisted and wish them the best of luck ahead of what promises to be another memorable Sussex Sports Awards.”