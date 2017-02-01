Young swimmers sought by Midhurst club

Midhurst & District Swimming Club have been in existence for more than 40 years and aim to provide swim teaching to children of all school ages in the area in a non-competitive and fun environment.

They organise ten-week termly trips on a Thursday evening at 6.30pm from the North Street bus stand in Midhurst via coach to the Haslemere swimming pool.

They are always looking to boost and maintain membership and improve their offering. Equally they welcome suggestions and assistance with a well-loved Midhurst institution.

They have dedicated use of a number of lanes where the children are taught in groups of varying abilities by ASA-qualified teachers, supplemented by parent volunteers, between 7pm and 8pm.

Children are dropped off at 8.30pm back at the North Street bus stand. Additional pick-up points in Easebourne and Fernhurst can be arranged.

An important part of the experience for most children is that the evening is independent of parents, while under the supervision of volunteer parent helpers. Organisers want it to be a social and enjoyable trip.

From this month they will be operating at £75 for a ten-week term (£7.50 per session) to cover costs.

They are always looking to boost and maintain membership and improve their offering. Equally they welcome suggestions and assistance with a well-loved Midhurst institution.

Anyone interested can contact the club via email at midhurstswimmingclub@hotmail.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!