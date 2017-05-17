Nicholls seeks success on Fontwell’s hunter-chase card

Paul Nicholls is among trainers seeking success as Fontwell Park switches its attention to hunter chase racing on Thursday evening.

The track’s annual United Hunts-sponsored race card is a chance for race-goers to see horses and jockeys from the amateur scene step up to a bigger stage.

Hunter chases take place at National Hunt racecourses, but are only open to horses that have certificates issued proving they have hunted for at least four days in the season before racing starts in January.

Racing starts at 5.10pm with the HD Tribe Mares’ Open Hunters’ Chase and concludes at 8.20pm with the Westbourne Racing Club Maiden Hunters’ Chase for the Cuckoo Challenge Cup.

In total there are 41 declared runners – including the Nicholls-trained Mon Parrain, who goes in the Pointtopoint.co.uk United Hunts Champion Open Hunters’ Race at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, Goodwood’s three-day May Festival begins next Thursday.

