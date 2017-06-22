Nomads have the moves to defeat Middleton and Pagham

There were defeats for Middleton and Pagham, although Bognor seconds had a much-needed win.

Read the latest reports from the Sussex League below

Middleton v Preston Nomads

Sussex Premier League

Middleton lost a close affair at home to Preston Nomads.

Home skipper Sean Heather won the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers Will Burrows and Angus Robson shared an opening partnership of 54. Burrows was the first to depart with his score on 39. Two balls later they were two down when Gerhardt Abrahams, the centurion from the previous week, skied a catch into the covers for nought.

Robson and Heather took the score to 123, at which point Robson was third man out for 49. A number of the Middleton batters made good starts but none was able to push on and convert their starts into big scores. Heather was fourth out, for 43, when he unluckily chopped the ball back on to the stumps.

Ben Hansford (27), Ben Ferbrache (24) and an unbeaten 31 by Jamie Thompson saw the Middleton innings close on 232 for eight off 58 overs.

The pick of the Nomads bowlers being Kashif Ibrahim who bowled , unchanged 22 overs taking 5 wickets for 76.

Middleton’s opening bowlers broke through early for the second week running, with Tommy Davies taking the wicket of Dan Phillips to a sharp catch by Patrick Colvin at first slip.

Two more wickets fell but opener Nathan Poole and Dominic Shepheard put on 93 for the fourth wicket and took the game away from Middleton.

Shepheard was out with the score on 174, and although Middleton took three more wickets, Poole kept going and was unbeaten on 96 when the winning run was struck off the first ball of the last over of the innings.

Middleton used eight bowlers with the wickets being shared fairly evenly between them.

On Saturday Middleton at home to champions Roffey.

Pagham v Preston Nomads 2nds

Division three

Pagham won the toss and decided to bat on what looked like a superb batting wicket.

Aiden Zammit and captain Stuart Hanks got off to a steady start putting on over 50, and with 3 of the top 4 getting into the 30s Pagham should have gone on to post a big score but this was not the case thanks to some good bowling from Stephen Riggs (5 for 41) and some ill-disciplined batting - Pagham finished with 183.

Pagham made a good start reducing Preston to 8 for 2 before the bowling turned erratic and some good batting from Aiden Readford (63) saw Preston gain control of the match - and although Pagham did manage to get seven wickets they never looked like snatching the result.

Bognor 2nds v Stirlands 2nds

Division six west

On a glorious day at the Regis Oval, the division’s bottom two faced off against each other. The hosts won the toss and chose to bowl on a belter of a deck and with the returning maestros of Jim Lee and Rich Cox, there was promise of a good game in the offing.

The pace of Lee came to the fore as he made hay with the Stirlands line-up grabbing a fine six for 25 as Stirlands were bowled out for 77.

This didn’t prove an issue for the hosts as lively pairing of Harry Hood and Joel Baker saw Bognor to an eight-wicket win in good time, the win pushing Bognor up to seventh.

