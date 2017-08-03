PICTURE SPECIAL: Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood

Have your say

Glitz and glamour were all around as Glorious Goodwood staged its traditional Ladies’ Day.

Thousands of ladies donned their finest frocks, hats and fascinators for a grand day out of socialising and racing.

Georgia Ferrol from Petersfield with her mum Julie Murray from Clanfield at Ladies' Day / Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170803-5130)

Photographer Malcolm Wells was present and you can see some of his pictures in the gallery, above

Don’t miss The News on Friday and the Chichester Observer next Thursday for more Ladies’ Day images