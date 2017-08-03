PICTURE SPECIAL: Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood

Glitz and glamour were all around as Glorious Goodwood staged its traditional Ladies’ Day.
Thousands of ladies donned their finest frocks, hats and fascinators for a grand day out of socialising and racing.
Photographer Malcolm Wells was present
Don't miss The News on Friday and the Chichester Observer next Thursday for more Ladies' Day images
