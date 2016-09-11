Priory youngsters have cricket week to savour

Chichester Priory Park under-11s had an enjoyable cricket week despite not being as successful as they’d have liked.

Many of the boys were playing their first longer-format games and did remarkably well to cope in very hot temperatures.

In their first game, Stirlands made an imposing 183 for three off 32 overs. In reply eight-year-old Tom Baily and nine-year-old Harry Walker scored 28 and 27.

Joe O’Brien and Jerome Brackley tried to save the game but Chichester were all out for 95 in the last over.

Highlight of the week came against Arundel when Stanley Mayne (59) and Baily (60no) put on 137 for the first wicket.

Chichester made 161 for two and in reply Arundel held out for the draw at 68 for eight, with two wickets apiece for Mayne and Remi Briggs.

Against Pagham it was Chichester’s turn to bat out for the draw – they finished on 84 for seven chasing 133. Tom Heaver scored 25 and Mayne took two wickets.

In the final game, the boys restricted a strong Middleton team to 153 for three. Chichester were all out for 104 with the major contributions coming from Mayne 21, Walker 21 and James Pollard 20.

Goodwood v WPP

Goodwood suffered their first Sunday defeat since May.

As WPP were two men short, Goodwood loaned them Peter Lamb and Nick Smith.

WPP batted first and Lamb made 20 before being caught by Matt Geffen on the boundary off Paul Terry.

Aat 66 for four WPP were in a spot of bother. However tUgandan No5 SSebanja and hard-hitting No6 H Luff had other ideas.

Johnny Heaven (1-18) and Paul Terry (2-27) bowled well but Goodwood and at one stage WPP added 134 in 12 overs.

James Mayne, Steve Dudman and 14-year-old Freddie Geffen suffered as WPP racked up 264 for six.

Will Futcher and Terry put on 129 for the first wicket before Terry was caught for 60. Futcher made a brilliant 86.

John Clifton made 29 and Freddie Geffen 25 but Goodwood struggled to maintain the scoring rate and finished on 259 for nine.

