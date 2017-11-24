Rugby: Blues want big backing for clash with leaders

Chichester play their biggest home game of the season this Saturday when they face runaway London one south leaders Medway.

The highly-rated visitors from the ancient Kent city of Rochester have won all ten games so far and have earned 48 points out of the maximum 50. They are 12 points clear of the Blues, who are joint third.

Medway have already beaten all the other teams in the top six and Chi will be out to stop their progress towards a second consecutive promotion.

Chi made a great start to the season but have lost their last two, at home to London Cornish and away to Brighton. Injuries have hindered them but they hope to be able to strengthen against the mighty Medway, who will be meeting Chi for the first time in league rugby.

Chi director of rugby Paul Colley and head coach Scott Ashley have stressed this is a massive challenge and the Blues will be lifted if all their supporters are there to give huge vocal encouragement.

The club’s new senior club chairman, Gareth Webb, said: “This season has been a time of change for Chichester rugby. We have an excellent new head coach in Scott Ashley, a change of league and introduction of new young players into the forst XV.

In my first season as senior club chairman, I am delighted to see the results of our long-term plans for our colts coming to fruition and supplying some great new talent to the first XV blending in the with experienced core of the team. Gareth Webb

Givne all this change, you could be forgiven for expecting a slow start to the season but the first XV have flown out the stalls with a string of great wins.

“Recent weeks have seen up to 16 absences in the squad but the team have still performed well – but results not gone our way. This week sees normal service resumed, with the return of a long list of injured and unavailable players.

“Let’s get down to Oaklands and be that 16th man. We have had great support as usual from the sidelines but the Medway game needs your voice. Please come and support your club.”

The touchlines at Oaklands Park are very sociable places. And the Oaklands Pavilion offers excellent food and drink for families.

The club offer everyone a warm welcome and skilful rugby will be on show. See you all there in good time for the 2.30pm kick-off.